Scott Parnell Improves Customer Experience, Productivity and Delivery Sustainability with Descartes’ Electronic Proof of Delivery

ATLANTA and LONDON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-based merchant Scott Parnell has improved customer experience, operational efficiency and delivery sustainability by using Descartes’ electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) software to distribute supplies and materials to construction, rail and infrastructure sectors on a national scale. Implementing Descartes’ ePOD has contributed to a significant reduction in paper usage and productivity gains equal to two full-time employees.



“Providing our customers with reliable and efficient service has formed the backbone of our successful growth since 2012,” said Rachael Adamson, Director – South-East, Scott Parnell. “Introducing Descartes’ ePOD has translated into substantial daily savings of 16.5 staff hours as a result of more efficient customer delivery and invoice processes, allowing us to devote more time and attention to other initiatives that deliver greater value for our customers. The solution confirms that goods have been delivered, efficiently completes delivery notes, and emails the proof of delivery and invoice to the customer. Additionally, by replacing paper invoices with digital ones when delivering products, we will save on average 600 – 1000 pieces of paper each day, contributing towards our own Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and customer requirements.”

Part of Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution suite, ePOD captures customer and delivery information with supporting images and signatures via a mobile app. Since information is transmitted in real-time, invoicing errors are minimised. With at-stop data gathering, the solution streamlines business processes by eliminating the need for paper and printing, which reduces costs and supports environmental objectives. Furthermore, ePOD integrates with ERP systems, such as Hansa which is used by Scott Parnell, allowing organisations to achieve more accurate inventory management and invoicing. Finally, the system contributes towards health and safety initiatives, as it provides essential information about delivery sites, such as the need for drivers to wear protective equipment (e.g., high-visibility vest) upon delivery.

“It’s been rewarding to see how Scott Parnell has made strides in its customer experience and operations by implementing Descartes’ ePOD software,” said Gary Taylor, VP Sales, EMEA, Descartes. “Our ePOD solution eliminates paper delivery notes and invoicing to minimise paperwork associated with last mile delivery. By digitising this process, Scott Parnell has achieved accurate proof of delivery, invoicing and inventory management, and has freed up time for its team to focus on other business priorities.”

About Scott Parnell

Scott Parnell is an independent merchant made up of two specialist businesses, Rouden Pipetek, supplying Drainage and Pipework into the Construction, Civil and agriculture sectors and Scott Parnell, supplying products into the Civil, rail, geotechnics and water management industry supplied through local and national contractors. Scott Parnell was built to be different – an independent partner to help customers make informed choices and find the right products from across the entire market. Today, we’re home to specialist divisions staffed with hand-selected experts from across the industry. Each depot is a hub of hands-on knowledge, supporting customers to be more cost effective, adopting innovative new products and services, and taking the carbon out of construction. All of this built on our commitment to being a partner you can trust with an equitable culture and a committed carbon reduction strategy. Find more at scottparnell.com and rouden.co.uk.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

