EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day on June 26, 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will host an R&D Day on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.



The R&D Day will feature presentations and a roundtable discussion from key opinion leader (KOL) guest speakers Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS, Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University, Chief of Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital, Founder of Wills Eye Clinical Retina Research Unit in Philadelphia, and Partner at Mid Atlantic Retina and Yasha S. Modi, M.D., Associate Professor of Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Disease and Uveitis at New York University and Director of Teleretina.

The R&D Day agenda will include:

An overview of the science behind DURAVYU ™ (vorolanib intravitreal insert), formerly known as EYP-1901, an investigational sustained-release therapy with the potential to alter the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from VEGF-mediated retinal diseases

A review of the positive Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial results in wet AMD, including 12-month topline data

An update on the pivotal non-inferiority Phase 3 trial plans for DURAVYU ™ in wet AMD

in wet AMD A KOL roundtable discussion with Drs. Regillo and Modi moderated by EyePoint’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jay S. Duker, M.D.

To access the live conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI10e9bca3aca34595a46c9a0e08ef92da. A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM (previously known as EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with Durasert E™. Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)

Direct: 212-698-8700

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

aphillips@greenroompr.com