Enthusiast Gaming’s U.GG Expands into Helldivers 2

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, is pleased to announce that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has expanded into Helldivers 2. Helldivers 2 marks U.GG’s first expansion outside of the Blizzard and Riot ecosystems, bringing their data-driven insights to a new community of users and the total number of games covered by the platform to five, together with League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Valorant, and Teamfight Tactics. The expansion is also the second to leverage U.GG’s curated content management system initially developed for U.GG’s expansion into TeamFight Tactics announced on April 30, 2024.



Helldivers 2, released in February of 2024, has sold over 12 million copies, making it the fastest-selling Playstation title ever released. New content expansions throughout 2024 will lead to new and returning users to the U.GG platform where they can find the best loadouts, builds, tier lists, and guides for Helldivers 2.

“This expansion into Helldivers 2 demonstrates the scalability of the content management system originally developed for U.GG’s expansion into TeamFight Tactics, allowing us to more rapidly meet consumer trends and growth opportunities,” commented J.B Elliott, Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel of Enthusiast Gaming. “Simultaneously, it allows us to extend U.GG’s best-in-class data-driven insights to new and growing communities, while improving our offering to our existing users given the strong cross-over in the player base between this and the other titles covered on the platform.”

