Preqin announces winners for 2024 Preqin Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, today announced the 2024 winners of the Preqin Awards. The Awards, now in their second year, recognize market leaders and top industry performers across hedge funds and private capital that are shaping and transforming the alternative assets industry globally.



The Preqin Awards follow strict, proprietary fund performance data collection methodologies created specifically for these accolades. After meeting the eligibility requirements, funds were assessed on the ranking criteria. Winners and shortlisted funds were identified so the Preqin data team could perform a final review of all relevant data points on firm and fund profiles on Preqin Pro, Preqin’s flagship alternative assets data platform. Additionally, outreach was conducted with each fund manager to confirm data accuracy. For more information on the Awards methodology, see the links below.

Christoph Knaack, Chief Executive Officer of Preqin, said, “We are delighted to share this year’s winners of the Preqin Awards and congratulate those who are featured. At Preqin, we strive to make the alternative assets industry more transparent through our rigorous collection and verification of data, as achieved by combining cutting-edge technology with extensive relationship building conducted by our team of almost 500 researchers globally. Our Awards are very much aligned with our mission to support and serve as a champion for our industry.”

The 2024 Preqin Awards celebrate excellence, as firms are awarded at an asset class and strategy level for hedge fund performance, private capital performance and private capital fundraising covering global, Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.

The 2024 Preqin Award winners are:

Hedge fund by strategy (Global)

Best Equity Strategy Hedge Fund

Winner: 36ONE Asset Management



Best Credit Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: TIG Advisors



Best Macro Strategies (excl. Managed Futures/CTA) Hedge Fund

Winner: Absolute Investimentos



Best Managed Futures/CTA Fund

Winner: Capital Fund Management



Best Event Driven Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: Syquant Capital



Best Relative Value Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: Lombard Odier



Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund

Winner: Itau Asset Management (Also recognized in 2023)



Private capital performance awards by asset class (America/Europe)

Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager

American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners (Also recognized in 2023)

European Winner: Main Capital Partners

Top Performing Private Debt Fund Manager

American Winner: Black Diamond Capital Management

European Winner: ICG

Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager

American Winner: Group 11

European Winner: Forbion

Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager

American Winner: Eastham Capital (Also recognized in 2023)

European Winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers

Top Performing Infrastructure Fund Manager

American Winner: Macquarie Asset Management

European Winner: EQT

Private capital performance by strategy (America/Europe)

Top Performing Buyout Fund Manager

American Winner: Alpine Investors

European Winner: Synova (Also recognized in 2023)

Top Performing Growth Fund Manager

American Winner: InvestBev Group

European Winner: Summit Partners

Top Performing Fund of Fund Manager

American Winner: Vedanta Capital (Also recognized in 2023)

European Winner: ATP Private Equity Partners

Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager

American Winner: Group 11

European Winner: Forbion

Top Performing Direct Lending Fund Manager

American Winner: Adams Street Partners

European Winner: Park Square Capital

Top Performing Real Estate Core and Core Plus Fund Manager

American winner: PGIM Real Estate

European winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers

Top Performing Real Estate Opportunistic & Value Added Fund Manager

American winner: Banyan Street Real Estate Funds

European winner: Mengus

Top Performing Infrastructure Core & Core Plus Fund Manager

American Winner: Aero Capital Solutions

European Winner: Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Top Performing Infrastructure Opportunistic & Value Added Fund Manager

American Winner: Stonepeak

European Winner: EQT

Top Performing Secondaries Manager

American Winner: Jasper Ridge Partners

European Winner: Hollyport Capital (Also recognized in 2023)

Private Capital Fundraising (America/Europe/APAC)

Largest First-time Private Equity Fund

American winner: Patient Square Capital

European winner: Adagia Partners

APAC winner: True Light Capital



Largest First-time Venture Capital Fund

American winner: Galvanize Climate Solutions

European winner: Trent

APAC winner: KUSABI



Largest First-time Real Estate Fund

American winner: Waterfall Asset Management

European winner: Goodstone

APAC winner: Patience Capital Group



Most Growth in a Private Equity Fund Series

American winner: B Capital Group

European winner: Jolt Capital

APAC winner: Novo Tellus Capital Partners



Most Growth in a Venture Capital Fund Series

American winner: Tola Capital

European winner: La Famiglia

APAC winner: Qiming Venture Partners



Most Growth in a Private Debt Fund Series

American winner: Brightwood

European winner: Cross Ocean Partners

APAC winner: 360 ONE



Most Growth in a Real Estate Fund Series

American winner: King Street Capital Management

European winner: EQT (Also recognized in 2023)

Awards methodology

To determine the winner for each category for the 2024 Preqin Awards, Preqin employed a rigorous and proprietary methodology, with the exclusive use of data from Preqin Pro. Performance data was pulled in early May 2024. Further information on the methodology can be found here: Preqin Awards hedge funds methodology and Preqin Awards private capital methodology.

The Preqin Awards are compiled using public domain information and data reported to Preqin. All fund managers with performance data on Preqin Pro were eligible if their funds met the entry requirements. The Awards are not independently verified or assessed.

