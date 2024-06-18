Billy (BILLY), a Meme Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list BILLY, a Solana based meme coin, on the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the BILLY/USDT will be officially available for trading on 17th June 2024, at 15:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, CoinW will also list BILLY x3 ETF, and open BILLY3L/USDT & BILLY3S/USDT trading pairs. To celebrate the listing of BILLY, we are launching the "Join the BILLY bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.



Discover Billy (BILLY): Arguable the Cutest Meme Coin

Billy is a beloved canine companion who has captured the hearts of many through his endearing presence on the internet. His adorable face and charming demeanor have made him a viral sensation, with his website dedicated to showcasing his cuteness and the joy he brings to those around him.

Billy's story began with his owner, who shared his photos and videos online, showcasing the dog's irresistible charm. His popularity quickly grew, and he became a beloved internet celebrity. His website, which features a collection of his pictures and videos, has become a go-to destination for those seeking a dose of cuteness and positivity.

Billy's appeal lies in his ability to transcend the boundaries of species and connect with people on a deeper level. His innocence, playfulness, and affectionate nature have made him a symbol of the simple joys in life. His online presence has also inspired a sense of community among his fans, who share their own stories and experiences of the joy and comfort he brings to their lives.

Billy's impact extends beyond his online presence, as he has also inspired a sense of compassion and empathy in those who interact with him. His ability to bring people together and create a sense of shared experience has made him a beloved figure in the digital age.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent BILLY prize pool will be up for grabs from June 17th, 2024, at 14:00 to July 2nd, 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About BILLY (Billy)

