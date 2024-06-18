DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Introduces World’s First and Only Yield Bearing Bitcoin (BTC) ETP in Collaboration with Core Foundation, to German Investors on Börse Frankfurt Offering Exposure to Bitcoin with a 5.65% Yield

Launch of Yield-Bearing Bitcoin (BTC) ETP on Börse Frankfurt: Valour Inc. and Core Foundation collaborate to introduce the world's first yield-bearing Bitcoin (“ BTC” ) ETP on the Börse Frankfurt Exchange, previously launched on the Nordic Growth Market (“ NGM” ) with a 1.9% management fee, offering German investors exposure to Bitcoin with a 5.65% yield.





TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") that provide simplified access to digital assets, has introduced the world's first and only yield-bearing Bitcoin (“BTC”) ETP to German investors in collaboration with the Core Foundation , an organization dedicated to the development of the Core blockchain network ("Core Chain"). This offering provides German investors exposure to Bitcoin with a 5.65% annualized yield available on Börse Frankfurt exchange. Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ) EUR ETP was previously introduced to the Nordic Growth Market (“NGM”) on May 10, 2024.

The Core blockchain network is a Bitcoin-powered layer-one blockchain for EVM-Compatible smart contracts. With 50% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to Core Chain's security in exchange for unlocking Bitcoin utility and rewards, Core Chain is the most Bitcoin-aligned Ethereum Virtual Machine (“EVM”) blockchain (BTCfi, Bitcoin staking, and more).

Trading of the Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ) EUR ETP (ISIN: CH1213604544) commenced on June 13, 2024, with a 1.9% management fee, following its previous debut in Sweden. This innovative ETP allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin while receiving a remarkable 5.65% annualized yield, all without the need to sell or trade Bitcoin directly.





Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ) EUR ETP simplifies investment in the world’s best-known digital asset, making it easier and more secure for investors to participate in Bitcoin's potential upside. The yield is attributed to the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) on a daily basis, providing investors with yield without needing to sell or trade their Bitcoin holdings.

Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ) EUR ETP generates yield by delegating Bitcoins to a validator on the Core Chain through non-custodial, native Bitcoin staking. Staked Bitcoins receive staking rewards in the form of CORE tokens, which are then reinvested into the product. Core Chain, the underlying blockchain, is a Bitcoin-powered, decentralized, secure, and scalable layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It is supported by Bitcoin's Proof of Work (“PoW”) through a unique consensus mechanism known as 'Satoshi Plus'. This mechanism enables Bitcoin miners to delegate their PoW (“DPoW”) to Core validators without impacting their future Bitcoin rewards, thereby unlocking the potential of Bitcoin-secured decentralized applications.

Despite engaging in Bitcoin staking, security remains uncompromised. Custodial control is maintained while yield is generated. Bitcoins are staked through a specific type of native Bitcoin transaction called a ‘stake transaction’, which includes a lockup period and Core Chain staking details such as the Core Validator and the Core reward address. During the lockup period, the Bitcoins cannot be transferred or slashed. Only the owner can transfer the Bitcoins once the lockup period expires.

"We are thrilled to introduce the world's first and only yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP to German investors, offering an unprecedented opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin while earning a substantial yield," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies.

"Valour Bitcoin Staking ( BTC ) EUR ETP embodies our commitment to innovation in the digital asset space, providing investors with a seamless and secure way to participate in Bitcoin's growth potential while offering a novel investment avenue for engaging with the world's premier cryptocurrency,” added Marco A. Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour Inc.

“Core Foundation is excited to collaborate with Valour Inc. to launch the world’s first yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP. This groundbreaking product brings BTCfi to a wider audience, and sustainable yield to Bitcoin holders. Investors can now earn yield while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin. This is enabled by non-custodial Bitcoin staking which helps secure the Core blockchain. Core Foundation is proud to be the first and most reliable ecosystem to power these new offerings, underscoring Core Chain’s position as the most Bitcoin-aligned blockchain,” said Core contributor Brendon Sedo.

About Core Chain

The Core blockchain network is a Bitcoin-powered layer-one blockchain for EVM-Compatible smart contracts. With 50% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to Core’s security in exchange for unlocking Bitcoin utility and rewards, Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain (BTCfi, Bitcoin staking, and more). This breakthrough has amassed a massive community of 2.2M Twitter followers and 250k Discord members which has translated into millions of Core adopters, over 15M unique addresses, and 230M transactions since its mainnet launch in January 2023.

