Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Jokela

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tarja Jokela

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jorma Jokela

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 66469/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0013259747

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97.6 PCT

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97.6 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0012702549

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 103.75 PCT

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 103.75 PCT