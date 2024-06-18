Google Joins the AR Alliance for Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that Google will become the next founding member with a seat on the board of directors.



The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through the AR Alliance to speed innovation of breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create a meaningful and positive experience for users.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, chair, AR Alliance, and director of strategic marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain and accelerating innovation. We are excited for Google to join us in this important work and bring their technology leadership, deep market understanding and unique market experiences and perspectives to help propel the AR market.”

Steve Goldberg, Director, Next-Gen HW/SW Platforms, at Google added “Our mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. AR technologies, like those the AR Alliance is working on, have the potential to transform how we interact with information by blending our physical and digital worlds. We look forward to partnering with AR Alliance and its members to continue exploring the possibilities of AR and how it can be harnessed to solve real-life everyday challenges.”

About the AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED & Google.

Organizations of every size and at any spot in the ecosystem are respected, heard and advocated for via the AR Alliance’s non-competitive environment. Flexible membership levels allow companies of varying strategies, maturity, and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in the AR Alliance, please visit www.thearalliance.org .

About Google

Google is an American multinational corporation and technology company focusing on online advertising, search engine technology, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

For more information, please visit Google at https://about.google/

