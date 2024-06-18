Powerdyne International Inc. Begins Preliminary Talks with an AI Motor Manufacturer for a Potential Acquisition or Merger

North Reading, MA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerdyne International, Inc. (Ticker: PWDY) announces the Company has begun preliminary talks with an AI motor manufacturer for a potential acquisition or merger.

Powerdyne announced today that the Company has begun preliminary talks with an AI motor manufacturer about a potential acquisition or merger with Powerdyne. According to industry sources by 2025, AI-related sales will account for at least 20% of the $130 billion market and is expected to reach $156 billion by 2029 with an annual forecasted growth rate of 4%. The Company seeks to strategically position itself to capitalize on this demand. James O’Rourke said, “this potential acquisition or merger would greatly increase our top line and potentially open up new market opportunities in the rapidly growing Robotics and Artificial Intelligence sectors.” James O’Rourke also added, “the Company would only enter a definitive agreement after a thorough due diligence process was completed.”

The Company wants to thank all the Shareholders for supporting Powerdyne International, Inc. It is Powerdyne’s goal to provide the highest value and return on investment for our loyal Shareholders with continuous growth and profitability. Powerdyne continues to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities in the artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and robotic markets.

Powerdyne International, Inc. (www.Powerdyneinternational.com) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech’s current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The motors that CM Tech currently has in production primarily provide the X, Y, and Z axis articulation in factory automation robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance, including statements concerning the impact of marketing strategies, new product introductions and innovation, deliveries of product, sales, earnings and margins. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

