BairesDev CEO Nacho De Marco Wins Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Bay Area Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, announces that its CEO, Nacho De Marco, has won the 2024 Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Bay Area award . For nearly four decades, the program has evaluated entrepreneurs on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose, and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact.



De Marco transformed BairesDev from a small team of developers with a single client into a global powerhouse of 4,000 professionals, pushing the boundaries of tech and design for 500+ clients worldwide. The company’s client portfolio includes industry giants such as Google, Pinterest, Adobe, and Johnson & Johnson. BairesDev is now one of the fastest-growing tech unicorns, without receiving any external funding to date.

The company’s success is driven by its unique model of hiring the top 1% of tech talent, prioritizing skill-based hiring, and fostering a growth mindset. From the start, De Marco understood that technology was pivotal to scaling fast and built proprietary artificial intelligence tools for talent acquisition and marketing to grow rapidly. The company’s innovative strategies and commitment to quality have earned it numerous accolades .

Embracing remote work long before it became a global trend, De Marco saw the opportunity to connect LATAM’s untapped tech talent with clients in the US and all over the world.

“I am honored to be recognized among such brilliant people. Fifteen years ago, my co-founder and I, two Argentinians with no US connections and no external funding embarked on a journey we never imagined would bring us here,” said De Marco. “Together, we took the company to a unicorn valuation, so this recognition is not just for me. It is for everyone who believed in our vision and worked tirelessly to make it a reality.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Program celebrates entrepreneurs who exhibit remarkable innovation, overcome challenges, and make significant contributions to their industries. As a Bay Area award winner, De Marco is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

