Zyter|TruCare Recognized as a Trailblazer in Member Engagement by Everest Group

Rockville, Maryland, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a leading, clinically driven healthcare services and technology provider, proudly announces its recognition as a trailblazer in the latest Member Engagement Trailblazer Assessment. This distinguished acknowledgment underscores the company's commitment to excellence in a sector increasingly dependent on innovative digital connections between health plans and members.

Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation of start-ups offering dedicated services, software, and solutions focused on the member engagement market provides a detailed look at the industry's key players, assessing their capabilities, market impact, and visionary execution. Zyter|TruCare's placement in this assessment highlights its continued innovation and superior delivery of services that cater to the evolving demands for more personalized and accessible healthcare.

Sanjay Govil, Chairman and CEO of Zyter|TruCare, comments on the significance of this achievement, "Being recognized by Everest Group as a trailblazer in Member Engagement is a testament to our team's dedication to creating future-fit healthcare solutions. Our platform's capacity to leverage technology in transforming member interactions from basic transactions into meaningful engagements is pivotal for today's healthcare consumers and providers, fostering a more engaged and informed healthcare experience."

Zyter|TruCare's acknowledgment in the Everest Group's assessment recognizes our innovative approach to enhancing member engagement within the healthcare sector. Despite the industry's challenges in digital adoption, such as the misalignment of member needs with the functionalities of digital tools and various demographic and economic barriers, Zyter|TruCare has effectively leveraged technology to transform member interactions. Our efforts have contributed to a significant increase in the utilization of digital channels by members for a range of interactions, from plan selection to claims management to drive the adoption of value-based care models.

Natalie Schibell, VP of Marketing Strategy, Intelligence, and Insights at Zyter|TruCare, added, "Being recognized as a trailblazer by Everest Group validates our commitment to leading the charge in healthcare transformation. This accolade highlights our dedication to harnessing cutting-edge technologies for effective member engagement and superior healthcare delivery. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.”

Zyter|TruCare remains committed to enhancing its market differentiation by creating secure, user-friendly, and member-centric digital healthcare solutions. This dedication reinforces its position as a driving force in the healthcare sector's digital transformation era.

Download the report here and learn more about Zyter|TruCare at www.zyter.com.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health: Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

Population Health: Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health: Extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

Connected Health: Integrates our Population Health and Virtual Health solutions with any of our customers' ecosystems using native interoperability and APIs.

In addition, Zyter|TruCare™ industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your teams determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.

