Annovis Bio Highlights New Alzheimer’s Data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2024

MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS ) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present the data from its latest Alzheimer’s study in an extended 45-minute session at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2024 ( AAIC® ). The conference will take place from July 28 to August 1 in Philadelphia, USA, and online.

Dr. Cheng Fang , Senior VP of Research & Development at Annovis Bio, along with Kathleen A. Welsh-Bohmer , Ph.D., Professor in Psychiatry and Neurology at Duke University, and Maria L. Maccecchini , Ph.D., Founder, President, CEO of Annovis Bio Inc., will deliver a 45-minute oral presentation in a Developing Topics session, highlighting the significant findings from the company’s recent studies of Buntanetap in patients with mild AD. The presentation will also provide an in-depth look at the drug's efficacy and safety in both APOE4 carriers and non-carriers, underscoring its potential as a breakthrough treatment for AD.

“We look forward to sharing the details of our Phase 2/3 results with the scientific community at this prominent conference,” said Dr. Cheng Fang , Senior VP of Research & Development at Annovis Bio. “We are also grateful for the 45-minute format, which allows us to present our data comprehensively.”

AAIC is a premier global forum for the latest advancements in dementia research, bringing together scientists from around the world to share their findings, discuss new ideas, and foster collaborations. Annovis Bio is honored to contribute to this vital exchange of knowledge and innovation.

Details of the Presentation:

Event: Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2024 (AAIC®).

Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2024 (AAIC®). Date: July 28 - August 1, 2024.

Talk: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 @ 8 a.m.

Session: Developing Topics in Alzheimer’s Research.

Developing Topics in Alzheimer’s Research. Title: Data from Phase 2/3 Clinical Study in Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease.

Location: Philadelphia, USA, and online.

Presenters:

Dr. Cheng Fang, Senior VP of Research & Development at Annovis Bio.

Kathleen A. Welsh-Bohmer, Ph.D., Professor in Psychiatry and Neurology at Duke University.

Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio Inc.

The abstract will also be published after the conference in the online version of Alzheimer’s & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association .

About Annovis Bio Inc.: Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

