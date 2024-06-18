Prosper Gold Corp. Mobilizes ZTEM Survey crew to Cyprus Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that crews and equipment have been mobilized to initiate a property-wide ZTEM geophysical survey at the Company’s Cyprus Project in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The Cyprus Project is a district-scale porphyry copper-gold project with several historically defined copper ± gold porphyry prospects and significant drill results including 138.2 metres at 0.55% copper.



“We are very excited to get this district-scale survey underway at the Cyprus Project. ZTEM surveys are the best available geophysical tool for detecting large porphyry deposits under cover,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “The Project is host to several known porphyry copper prospects. This survey will bolster existing drill targets and outline additional targets within the regional-scale fault zone on the western half of the Project.”

The heli-borne ZTEM (z-axis tipper electromagnetic) survey will comprise 3,731 line-kilometres covering 675 square kilometres at a line-spacing of 200 metres (Figure 1). The survey will collect magnetic and electromagnetic field data that will serve to define structural lineaments, resistive intrusive bodies, conductive vein and fracture arrays and conductive or resistive alteration assemblages with the objective of outlining copper ± gold porphyry targets, including known hydrothermal systems present at the Kaza, Northstar and Big-Time prospects.

Figure 1 – Proposed ZTEM flight lines at Cyprus Project.

The ZTEM survey will help to define the footprints of the hydrothermal systems present at the Kaza, Northstar and Big-Time Prospects as well as defining copper porphyry targets within a 15 kilometre-wide, northwest trending fault zone that underlies the western half of the Cyprus Project. The broad valley has limited bedrock exposure given the presence of glaciofluvial cover, though Eocene aged intrusive rocks have been mapped by the British Columbia Geological Survey. The characteristics of the ZTEM survey are ideally suited for exploration in covered terrains.

About ZTEM Technology

Unique in the geophysical exploration industry, Geotech’s exclusive ZTEM™ (Z-Tipper Axis Electromagnetic) system leverages the earth’s natural fields from global thunderstorm activity as a source of transmitted energy. ZTEM™ is ideal for mapping deeply buried, porphyry hosted and structurally controlled targets.

Helicopter flown ZTEM™ (Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic) uses the natural or passive fields of the Earth’s worldwide thunderstorm activity as the source of transmitted energy. These natural fields are planar and due to the manner in which they propagate, are horizontal. Any vertical field response is caused by the lateral conductivity contrasts in the Earth and is measured by the ZTEM™. The vertical EM field is remotely referenced to the horizontal base station coils positioned within the survey area. The proprietary receiver design, along with new advances made in modern digital electronics and signal processing, allows the ZTEM™ to acquire data at exceptionally low-noise levels. This makes the ZTEM™ an effective deep resistivity mapping solution, unique among airborne EM methods.

About the Cyprus Project

The road-accessible Cyprus Project is situated in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The 623 square kilometre Project includes the historical Kaza and Northstar copper prospects (see the Company’s February 20th, 2024 and February 26th, 2024 news releases for details) and represents a district-scale copper-gold porphyry exploration Project.

At the historical Kaza copper-gold prospect, soil samples up to 5.09 gpt gold and 10,000 ppm copper and surface rock chip samples from 1973 including 0.88% copper, 15.4 gpt gold and 120 gpt silver over 4.0 metres coincide with a 2,000 by 600 metre area of high IP chargeability and low magnetic response. The presence of sparse feldspar porphyry dikes and the sulphide assemblages present at surface suggest copper-gold porphyry mineralization may improve at depth.

Copper mineralization at the Northstar prospect consists of vein-hosted and disseminated chalcocite and bornite within faulted and fractured andesite. Surface trench sampling results includes 23.0 metres grading 2.1% copper and historical drilling intercepts include 0.55% copper over 138.2 metres. Zones of copper mineralization outlined by previous operators at the Northstar prospect are likely driven by a magmatic-hydrothermal system in the immediate vicinity.

The Big-Time prospect has not seen historical drilling despite the presence of a pronounced copper-bearing area of phyllic alteration that coincides with strong copper-molybdenum geochemistry, high IP chargeability and northeast trending feldspar porphyry dikes.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Prosper Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The results contained in this release were completed by previous operators of the Property. Although the Company was not involved in the original work in respect of these results, proper industry data verification procedures appear to have been followed.

