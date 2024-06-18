CorMedix Inc. Receives FDA Feedback on Potential Label Expansion

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided feedback to the Company’s request to discuss development plans for additional indications for DefenCath. The FDA provided supportive feedback regarding the Company’s plans to pursue an expanded indication in adult Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) patients. CorMedix expects to submit a complete clinical protocol to FDA in the 3rd quarter with a goal of gaining further alignment and initiating the program by the end of 2024. In addition, the FDA confirmed its requirement that the Company conduct a study in pediatric hemodialysis (HD) patients under the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA).

CorMedix intends to pursue the development of DefenCath for the expanded indication of the prevention of Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSI) in adult patients receiving TPN through a central venous catheter. The Company recently engaged an independent third party to conduct a TPN market assessment, and based on their analysis, believes there is a critical unmet medical need for DefenCath in this patient population. The data estimates the rate of CLABSI in TPN patients to be greater than 25%, and that the total addressable market for DefenCath in TPN is driven by approximately 5 million infusions per year. Patients receiving TPN that contract a CLABSI experience materially higher rates of hospital admission and readmission, as well as significant increases in patient mortality. CorMedix intends to share additional data related to the TPN market opportunity on the Company’s second quarter earnings call in August.

Joseph Todisco, CorMedix CEO, commented, “I am pleased with FDA’s feedback and am excited about the opportunity to advance a development program for this highly vulnerable patient population. Given the high rate of CLABSI in patients receiving TPN, we have seen significant inbound interest for study participation by clinical investigators. Provided we obtain FDA’s concurrence on the final study protocol in a timely manner, we hope to commence a TPN program before the end of 2024.”

DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

These highlights do not include all the information needed to use DefenCath safely and effectively. See full prescribing information for DefenCath.

LIMITED POPULATION: DefenCath is indicated to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) in adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis (HD) through a central venous catheter (CVC). This drug is indicated for use in a limited and specific population of patients.

DefenCath is contraindicated and has warnings and precautions in patients with:

Known heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

Known hypersensitivity to any drug products in DefenCath, including taurolidine, heparin or the citrate excipient or pork products.

If exposure to either of the above occurs, discontinue use of DefenCath and institute appropriate supportive measures.

To report any safety concerns including suspected adverse reactions, contact CorMedix Inc. at 1-888-424-6345 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. The Company is focused on commercializing its lead product DefenCath®, which was approved by the FDA on November 15, 2023 and launched in inpatient settings in April 2024. CorMedix anticipates the commercial launch of DefenCath in outpatient settings in July 2024. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

