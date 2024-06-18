4DMT to Present Initial Interim 24-week Landmark Analysis from the 4D-150 Phase 2 PRISM Population Extension Cohort in a Broad Wet AMD Population at ASRS and Host a Corporate Webcast

24-week landmark safety and clinical activity data for 45 patients enrolled in the Population Extension cohort expected to be presented (N=30 at 3E10 vg/eye)



Clinical data will be presented by Raj K. Maturi, M.D., a Principal Investigator in the PRISM study, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting on July 17, 2024 at 8:49 a.m. CEST

Company to provide a high-level safety update on 4D-150 treated patients from PRISM and SPECTRA studies (N=139)

Company to host webcast on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced that the Company will present the initial interim 24-week landmark analysis from the Population Extension cohort of the PRISM Phase 2 Clinical Trial evaluating 4D-150 in a broad wet AMD patient population at the ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Stockholm, Sweden from July 17-20, 2024. The Company will host a webcast to discuss the data in detail on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 a.m. ET. Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, the lead Principal Investigator in the PRISM clinical trial, will also present on the webcast and be available for Q&A.

ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting Presentation Details

Title: Phase 2 Population Extension Cohort in the PRISM Trial Evaluating 4D-150 in Adults with Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Session: Wet AMD Symposium 1 Date/Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (8:49-8:53 a.m. CEST) Presenter: Raj K. Maturi, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute & Retina Partners Midwest, Indianapolis, IN

The presentation will also be available on the 4DMT website: https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

Corporate Webcast Details

Title: 4D-150 Initial Interim 24-week Landmark Analysis from PRISM Phase 2 Population Extension Cohort in Broad Wet AMD Date/Time: Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. ET Registration: Link

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website: https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com

