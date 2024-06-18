Annexon To Present Pivotal Phase 3 Data On Early And Durable Benefits With First-In-Class C1q Blocking Antibody ANX005 In Guillain-Barré Syndrome At 2024 PNS Annual Meeting

Single Infusion of ANX005 Demonstrated Significant Improvements Across Multiple Functional and Prognostic Measures That Expedited Recovery in GBS Patients



ANX005 Has Potential to be the First Targeted Therapy Approved for the Treatment of GBS

BRISBANE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced the Company will have several presentations on the Company’s ANX005 Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) program at the 2024 Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting being held June 22-25, 2024 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal in Montréal, Canada. Pivotal Phase 3 clinical results of ANX005 in GBS, including further analyses of early and durable treatment effects on measures important to patients and the medical community, will be highlighted as part of a plenary clinical presentation, as well as discussed in an Annexon sponsored lunch symposium, a flash oral presentation, and two poster presentations.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation: “Design of a Phase 3 Study Evaluating ANX005 in Patients with Guillain-Barré Syndrome”

Abstract #: O 442

Session: The Richard A.C. Hughes Symposium: Clinical Highlights

Presenter: Dr. Quazi Deen Mohammad, National Institute of Neuroscience, Bangladesh

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 4:59 – 5:12 p.m. EDT

Location: Main Plenary Hall



Annexon Lunch Symposium: “Annexon Biosciences Breaking New Ground in the GBS Treatment Landscape”

Presenters: Dr. David Cornblath, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA; Dr. Bart Jacobs, Erasmus MC, Netherlands; Dr. Luis Querol, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Spain; Dr. Jeff Allen, University of Minnesota, USA; Lisa Butler, GBS|CIDP Foundation International, USA

Time and date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Room 710b



Flash Oral Presentation: “Comparative Efficacy: ANX005's Potential Advantage over Intravenous Immunoglobulin in Guillain-Barré Syndrome”

Abstract #: 83890

Session: Inflammatory Neuropathy Consortium (INC) Concurrent SIG – INC Flash Presentations

Presenter: Dr. Henk-André Kroon, Annexon Biosciences, USA

Time and date: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 4:25 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Room 517d



Poster Presentation: “Coexistence of Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy and Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in Guillain-Barré Syndrome”

Abstract #: P 238

Session: Poster Session II

Presenter: Dr. Henk-André Kroon, Annexon Biosciences, USA

Date/Time: Monday, June 24, 2024, 2:15 – 3:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Poster Hall



Poster Presentation: “Development of a Framework to Compare Outcomes Between Diverse GBS Populations”

Abstract #: P 305

Session: Poster Session I

Presenter: Dr. Eveline J.A. Wiegers, Erasmus MC, Netherlands

Date/Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 2 – 3 p.m. EDT

Location: Main Plenary Hall



Additional details are available on the 2024 PNS Annual Meeting website here.

About ANX005

Annexon’s lead investigational therapy, ANX005, is a first-of-its kind selective, targeted and rapid-acting agent designed to reduce inflammation and nerve damage by fully stopping C1q activity in the peripheral and central nervous systems. In GBS, ANX005 seeks out C1q and selectively blocks it from binding to its target on peripheral nerves. ANX005 is administered intravenously and has been observed to act almost immediately. In GBS, the aim is to rapidly stop the autoimmune damage of nerve cells, allowing patients to regain muscle strength sooner to regain independence and return to pre-illness activities. ANX005 has received both fast track and orphan drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of GBS.

About Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

GBS is a severe disease resulting from an acute autoantibody attack on peripheral nerves that generally occurs post-infection in otherwise healthy persons following activation of C1q and the classical complement cascade. It is a rapid and acute neurological disease with a narrow therapeutic window that results in hospitalization of over 22,000 people annually in the U.S. and Europe. The peripheral nerve damage progresses rapidly, causing acute neuromuscular paralysis, and may lead to significant morbidity, disability and mortality. Currently, there are no approved treatments for GBS in the U.S. The long-term disease burden associated with GBS has led to a multi-billion-dollar annual economic cost to the U.S. healthcare system alone.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye. Annexon’s novel scientific approach targets upstream C1q to block the classical complement inflammatory cascade before it starts, and its therapeutic candidates are designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. With proof-of concept data in Guillain-Barré syndrome, Huntington’s disease and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring their potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

