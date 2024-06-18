Grace Licenses Additional UNIPOL® Polypropylene Process Technology to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

COLUMBIA, Md., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the world’s leading independent supplier of polypropylene (PP) process technology and polyolefin catalyst technology, today announced that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the second largest Indian oil marketing company, has expanded its licenses for Grace’s UNIPOL® PP process technology. BPCL will implement the technology using CONSISTA® catalysts on a new 400 kilotons per annum (KTA) reactor unit in Kochi, Kerala, India and a 550 KTA reactor unit in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, India.



Thomas Deman, President, Specialty Catalysts, Supply Chain and Procurement, Grace, said: “These two new licenses are evidence of the value BPCL derives from working with Grace. Our process technology and catalysts will enable them to produce a wide range of high-quality polypropylene resins, and our expertise will help optimize their reactors to meet the growing demand taking place in India. Grace is proud to support BPCL.”

With more than 33 million tons of global licensed production capacity and more than 4,500 KTA in India, Grace is a leading global licensor of polypropylene process technology. Fully recyclable, the high-performance polypropylene resins produced using UNIPOL® PP process technology are ubiquitous and can be found in automotive parts, packaging, and consumer goods.

For more information about Grace’s UNIPOL® PP technology visit the website.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in more than 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and/or other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with more than 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast start-ups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for customers.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, REFLECTN™ plant simulator software, and global technical service and support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® is a trademark, registered in the United States and/or other countries, of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ and REFLECTN™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

