Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market to Surge at 11.8% CAGR by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market will attain a value of USD 6.16 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Carbon capture and storage or CCS is a relatively new technology, that has come forward due to increasing awareness related to the growing environmental impact of carbon emissions. It can minimize CO2 emissions significantly as well as help us to meet demanding climate goals. As a result, it is promoted by governments through several demonstration projects in different industries around the world. CCS is being viewed as a critical technology which can help us in wide-scale adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, without which fossil fuels will continue to dominate energy generation and consumption patterns.



Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.52 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 6.16 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Services, Technology, End-Use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Investments in Research and Development Key Market Drivers Gowing Demand for Cleaner Energy



Post-Combustion Technology Stands as Dominant Force Amidst Promising R&D Investment and Rising Regulatory Pressure

Post-combustion technology is highly favored due to its remarkable CO2 recovery rate of up to 800 tonnes/day. It is considered as one of the most effective solutions to extract CO2 emissions from flue gases which is produced during the combustion of fossil fuels either in a power plant or in an industrial setup. Market dominance is further supported by the load of worldwide regulatory pressures to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in the adoption of CCS solutions in various industries across the globe. Given that the future looks very promising with huge investments in R&D activities, this segment will remain dominant in the market for the foreseeable future.

Environmental Awareness Pushes Rapid Growth in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Segment in Market

The chemicals and petrochemical segment have been witnessed as the fastest growing sector in the end-use industry segment. This growth rate is mainly driven by strict regulatory requirements and commitments by the private sector to minimize carbon emissions during chemical manufacturing. Due to increasing awareness regarding environmental consequences of chemical manufacturing, companies are now shifting towards adoption of new CCS technologies to capture and store the CO2 emissions.

Driven by the Demand in Oil and Gas Industries, North America Takes the Lead in the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market

In 2023, North America occupied the highest revenue share. This leadership is mainly due to the massive demand in the oil and gas industry, along with harsh government regulations striving to cut down carbon emissions. As per the Global CCS Institute, over 24 such facilities are capturing CO2 across the world, with 12 in the U.S. The favorable regulatory environment and large industrial base place North America as a critical player in the world market.

Drivers

Gowing Demand for Cleaner Energy

Government Regulations and Incentives

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Restraints

High Capital Costs and Project Financing Challenges

Minimizing Carbon Capturing Cost

Lack of Infrastructure

Prominent Players in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market

The following are the Top Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Companies

Aker Solutions

Alstom AG

Carbon Clean Solutions Limited

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Chevron Cooperation

C-Capture Ltd.

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

