WEST MINING CORP. RETAINS VENTURE LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS INC.

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“WEST” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the CSE and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month, commencing on June 18, 2024. The agreement has an initial term of three months, following which it will renew for successive one month terms, provided that after the initial three month term the agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company and VLP act at arm’s length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers. VLP’s CEO, JC Cunningham, can be reached by telephone at (416) 891-4349 or by email at info@vlpinc.net.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

West Mining Corp.

Nader Vatanchi

778-881-4631

CEO

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

###

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.