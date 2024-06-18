To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK - 1577 Copenhagen V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















18 June 2024







Company Announcement number 45/2024

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 1.00 % 23S Annuity 31-08-2026 01-10-2056





The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment