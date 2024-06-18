Opening of new fixed-rate bond

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK - 1577 Copenhagen V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







18 June 2024



Company Announcement number 45/2024

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.00 %23SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2056


The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment


Attachments

Nr. 45_Åbning af nye obligationer - 1% 23S - jun24_uk