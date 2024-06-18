|To
18 June 2024
Company Announcement number 45/2024
Opening of new fixed-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|1.00 %
|23S
|Annuity
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2056
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
