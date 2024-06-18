Global AI in Network Orchestration Market Report 2024-2028 and Competitor Leaderboard for AppViewX, AWS, Bluecat, Ciena, Cisco, Huawei, IBM, Itential, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Verizon and VMware

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Network Orchestration Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in Network Orchestration research suite provides in-depth evaluation of how the dynamic and competitive network operator market is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions in order to achieve scalability and stability, as well as improved customer experience. It delivers a comprehensive assessment of how operators must leverage AI to fully manage growing cellular networks and services as telecommunications networks become more advanced.



The suite includes both a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 60 countries and several different segments, as well as a Strategy & Trends document which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and recommendations for stakeholders. It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market, to help network operators, as well as AI-enabled network orchestration solutions providers to shape their future strategy.



Key Statistics

$5.9bn - Total network operator spend on AI in 2024

$19.9bn - Total network operator spend on AI in 2028

240% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Key summarised findings from in-depth analysis into the market for AI solutions, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts and Future Market Outlooks: Forecast figures for the state of the global market for AI solutions, including market splits for different world regions, as well as components of AI utility and their individual verticals. In addition, an in-depth view of the AI market prospects, the receptiveness of AI solutions to network management, exploration of key market demand, constraints and challenges.

This will include a focus of five key areas of AI utility in network orchestration:

Network Performance

Network Automation

Network Security

Predictive Maintenance

Customer Support

Country Readiness Analysis: An analysis into varying degrees of both market readiness of and overall growth prospects for AI solutions across 60 countries. This takes into account individual aspects such as readiness of consumers, infrastructure, enterprises as well as affordability of AI solutions, prospects for future growth and return on investment, the level of acceptance of the services and technology, as well the state of government regulation and standardisation of it.



Competitor Leaderboard:

Key player capability and capacity assessment for 12 network automation solutions vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard:

AppViewX

AWS

Bluecat

Ciena

Cisco

Huawei

IBM

Itential

Juniper Networks

Nokia

Verizon

VMware

Research Deliverables

Market Trends & Forecasts PDF Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations and a walk-through of the forecasts.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

