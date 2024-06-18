Key Trends in Global Trade Amid Rising Economic Fragmentation

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Global Trade Amid Rising Economic Fragmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The briefing explores trends in the global structure amid rising economic and geopolitical uncertainty. As global economy evolves, countries and companies will need to find ways to diversify the supply of critical components. This will require establishing new trade routes and striking the right balance between operational security and cost efficiency.



The Trends in Global Trade Amid Rising Economic Fragmentation offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors.

Written by experienced analysts, the Global Industrial Reports are designed to provide key trends on industry's performance, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. This allows company leaders to reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Global trade concentration

Evolving new trade routes

Reimagining supply chains and trade relationships

Conclusion

