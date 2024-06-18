FloQast Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces for 2024

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2024. With offices in London, Sydney, and New York City, the company has made the prestigious list four years in a row, solidifying its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture as it continues to expand internationally.



Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

"Earning a spot on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for a remarkable fourth year is a tremendous honor," said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. "This recognition is particularly special this year as we continue to welcome FloQasters internationally, with new offices in New York, London, and Sydney. Building a positive and inclusive culture that transcends borders has been a core focus, and its success is evident in our seamless expansion into EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. As we continue on our growth trajectory, fostering this collaborative and supportive environment remains paramount to our continued success."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

FloQast continues to be recognized as a leading employer and innovative technology provider, recently adding the prestigious 2024 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S., U.K., and Australia to its impressive list of accolades. This achievement builds upon a series of wins in 2023, including:

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,700 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.