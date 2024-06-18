University of Notre Dame Launches Mobile Credentials with CBORD

NOTRE DAME, Ind., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD is excited to announce the successful launch of mobile credentials at the University of Notre Dame. This innovative solution allows students, faculty and staff to use their smartphones and other mobile devices for secure, convenient access across campus.



The mobile credentials initiative at Notre Dame marks a significant advancement in campus life, enhancing convenience and security for the entire university community. With mobile credentials, users can seamlessly enter buildings, make purchases and manage their campus activities, all from their mobile devices. This integration underscores Notre Dame's sustainability goals, which include a commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Notre Dame to bring mobile credentials to their esteemed campus," said Dan Park, president and CEO of CBORD. “This initiative marks a significant advancement in campus connectivity and convenience. Students will be able to use their mobile credentials anywhere they used their Irish1Cards, including secured facility entrances, express dining spots and even at the turnstile gates in the dining hall. By leveraging mobile technology, Notre Dame is setting a new standard for innovation in higher education, and we are proud to support their vision.”

The launch of mobile credentials at Notre Dame includes a comprehensive rollout that enables the university community to access residence halls, academic buildings, dining facilities and other campus services, on and off campus, using their mobile devices. Additionally, the CBORD system offers enhanced security features, ensuring that personal information and campus data remain protected.

“Notre Dame, CBORD and Allegion worked diligently to ensure all use cases for mobile were addressed, being mindful that full use-case support corresponds to high adoption. The ‘luck of the Irish’ won’t be needed here to ensure success with mobile at Notre Dame,” said Jeff Koziol, Business Development Manager – Mobile Credentials, Allegion.

The University of Notre Dame is the leading global, Catholic, research institution for the 21st century, renowned for its mission to be a force for good in the world. This latest initiative aligns perfectly with Notre Dame's commitment to fostering a dynamic and forward-thinking campus environment. The transition to mobile credentials is part of a broader effort to integrate state-of-the-art technology into campus life, streamlining operations and enriching the daily experiences of students, faculty and staff.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is the world's leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff and administrators.

About University of Notre Dame

Founded in 1842, the University of Notre Dame is the leading global, Catholic, research university for the 21st century, providing a distinctive voice in higher education that is at once rigorously intellectual, boldly moral in orientation, and firmly embracing of a service ethos. Rated among the top 20 of all U.S. institutions of higher learning and a member of the Association of American Universities, Notre Dame ranks among the top 10 nationally in the percentage of students who study abroad and has seen research funding more than double in the past decade. The University is organized into four undergraduate colleges — Arts and Letters, Science, Engineering, and the Mendoza College of Business — the School of Architecture, the Keough School of Global Affairs, the Law School, and the Graduate School. It is located adjacent to the city of South Bend, Indiana, in a region with a population of more than 320,000, and is widely known for its scholarly excellence, Catholic character, legendary athletics programs, and the beauty of its campus, including the Golden Dome of the Main Building, the world’s most recognized university landmark.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/509242db-9461-48d1-b067-540032c0884f