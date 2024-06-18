MKS Instruments Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For

ANDOVER, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that transform our world, was again recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For. MKS was rated as a top company in the Manufacturing category based on factors contributing to job seekers’ decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.



“We are thrilled to receive this important recognition for a second straight year,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at MKS. “We recognize that our success rests on our ability to attract and retain some of the most talented people in our industry. To that end, we work to create an environment and culture in which individuals are valued and supported so they can reach their full potential. We are proud that U.S. News has again recognized our efforts, which speaks to our long-term commitment to employee empowerment.”

U.S. News’ ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision-making when choosing the “best” company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, career opportunities and professional development.

“Choosing a company to establish yourself or take the next steps in your career is a critical decision for anyone,” said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. “The 2024-2025 list includes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

This year, the ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. The methodology , developed with the support of a panel of six experts , also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First , and QUODD .

