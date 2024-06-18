REGENESIS Debuts the World’s First Automated Blending and Injection System for In Situ Remediation

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENESIS , the recognized leader in soil and groundwater remediation solutions for PFAS and other contaminants, today announces the launch of the world’s first automated Inline Blending and Injection System (IBIS) for in situ remediation. This compact, fully automated remediation delivery system enhances the efficiency, accuracy and safety of in situ remediation applications, saving time and money on high-volume injection projects for soil and groundwater.



Historically, onsite remediation specialists have relied on batch mixing to prepare and apply in situ remediation treatments. The process involves manually measuring liquid volumes of product and water into large mixing tanks, followed by mechanical mixing to produce the final treatment solution, and requires a large footprint for mixing equipment. If multiple products are used, these steps must be repeated for each solution. It’s time-consuming and labor-intensive, yet the process has remained unchanged for years––until now.

REGENESIS’ IBIS leverages advanced, proprietary inline blending technology to streamline the injection application process. Equipped with automated, self-adjusting controls, IBIS ensures an accurate product blend is injected across a project site while maintaining safe operating conditions and continuously logging pertinent data. Key benefits of IBIS include:

Maximum Safety: IBIS minimizes spill risks by eliminating batch mixing, while automated safety controls ensure safe operating pressures.

IBIS minimizes spill risks by eliminating batch mixing, while automated safety controls ensure safe operating pressures. Enhanced Efficiency : IBIS can process up to four remediation products simultaneously, enabling the delivery of a final blended solution through up to six separate delivery lines at the same time.

: IBIS can process up to four remediation products simultaneously, enabling the delivery of a final blended solution through up to six separate delivery lines at the same time. Improved Accuracy : Automated controls for dosing, mixing, and volume ensure consistent and precise delivery.

: Automated controls for dosing, mixing, and volume ensure consistent and precise delivery. Compact Design: With a footprint as little as 5 by 8 feet, IBIS can be easily moved and removes the need for large batch tanks.

With a footprint as little as 5 by 8 feet, IBIS can be easily moved and removes the need for large batch tanks. Real-Time Data Collection: Automated data collection provides the information needed to track projects in real-time, enabling quick decision-making and adjustments.



“Our team of field scientists and technical engineers spearheaded the development of IBIS, drawing on decades of application experience at every stage of its design,” said Steve Barnes, Remediation Services Director of Operations at REGENESIS. “The result is a system that markedly improves operational efficiencies, enhances accuracy and places a paramount emphasis on safety, especially in addressing complex contaminants like PFAS.”

The launch of IBIS comes on the heels of the EPA designating PFOA and PFOS – two of the most prevalent PFAS chemicals – as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). This groundbreaking move marks the first time polluters will be held accountable for reporting and remediating PFAS contamination. Stakeholders need effective, affordable solutions and REGENESIS’ suite of treatment options provides a crucial lifeline.

About REGENESIS

Founded in 1994, REGENESIS® is the recognized leader in in-situ soil and groundwater remediation solutions and vapor intrusion mitigation technologies. REGENESIS’ patented products and services address a wide range of contaminants including PFAS, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated solvents, and metals. Successfully applied at more than 30,000 sites globally, REGENESIS is the safe and effective choice for leading environmental, engineering and construction firms serving a broad range of clients including developers, insurance companies, manufacturers, municipalities, regulatory agencies and federal, state and local governments.