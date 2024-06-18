Clairol Partners with Glamsquad to Launch House Calls: Bringing Salon Quality Hair Color Appointments to Your Door

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairol , the go-to brand for surprisingly easy at-home color, today announced the release of Clairol House Calls, in partnership with on-demand beauty service, Glamsquad. The new offering addresses common barriers and myths surrounding at-home hair coloring, empowering consumers to take charge of their color in the comfort of their homes.



According to a survey conducted with two thousand women over the age of eighteen, 71% of women are looking to cut back on salon visits,* but more than 60% note they still plan to color their hair this summer.* Clairol is answering the call in partnership with Glamsquad to help busy consumers save time and money by coloring their hair at home with effective products designed for all hair types. The service will bring coloring services into the home with complimentary hair color appointments led by professionals in Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, and Dallas-Fort Worth this summer.

“For decades, Clairol has championed self-expression and empowerment by offering quality hair color," said Lori Pantel, CMO of Wella Company North America. "Through House Calls and our partnership with Glamsquad, we encourage experimentation and provide guidance on application and color matching, addressing a common barrier. Our partnership and content plan aim to reach our diverse consumers and build their confidence in incorporating box color into their at-home beauty routines.”

“Our clients are busy people. They can't always make it to the salon for a root touch-up or single-process color and they may not want to attempt it themselves at home. We've always put ourselves in our customers' shoes in order to best serve their needs — delivering quality and convenience, while also saving them time. Over the years, we've consistently heard clients say, “If Glamsquad did at-home hair coloring, I’d give it a try.” So, we have partnered with award-winning hair color pioneer, Clairol, to make it a reality,” said Gio Vaccaro, Co-Founder, Glamsquad.

House Calls

Based on a survey conducted by Clairol, 64% of women find it valuable to have professional support or guidance when coloring their hair at home.* To ensure first-time DIYers are able to confidently take on their new style with ease, the brand has enlisted Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Kimble to share her insights on at-home hair coloring and dispel barriers women feel while using at-home hair color.

The brand is also teaming up with Rachel Lindsay, Tamsen Fadal, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, a group of diverse women living multidimensional lives, to encourage women to embrace their style with confidence. Together with Clairol, they will address how to effortlessly keep up with hair color needs and touch-ups amid their busy schedules.

Each complimentary 2-hour Clairol House Calls appointment will include a personalized Clairol hair color session led by a Glamsquad professional. Consumers will select their shade of choice from a list of 15 SKUs, varying in shades and permanency levels across the new Clairol Bold & Bright and Textures & Tones collections and fan favorites Natural Instincts and Root Touch-Up . The appointment will also include a manicure featuring OPI nail lacquer and a luxurious blowout to complete consumers’ stunning transformation. House Calls will be available starting June 18th in Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, and Dallas-Fort Worth at Glamsquad.com/Clairol, while supplies last.

With House Calls, Clairol builds on the foundation set with last year’s It’s So Me campaign fulfilling its promise to provide the tools needed to support consumers’ color-curious vision. For more information about Clairol please visit https://www.clairol.com/ or follow us on TikTok and Instagram .

*Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Clairol from April 15 to 21, 2024 with a panel of 2,000 American women (1600 of whom color their hair, either at home or in a salon setting, 400 who do not)

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in the 1950s. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice’n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol’s mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol strives to offer a color solution for every need. For more information, visit http://www.clairol.com.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global leader in the beauty industry that combines its iconic 140+ years history and industry expertise with its status as a category-leading high-growth company. Since gaining its operating independence in 2020, Wella Company has galvanized the transformation of its business and brands, becoming one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty sector. Our portfolio of leading professional and retail hair, nails, and beauty tech brands include Wella Professionals, O·P·I, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol. Wella Professionals is the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World[i] and OPI is the #1 Professional Nail Salon Brand Worldwide. With an ambition to become the best beauty company in the industry, we inspire consumers and beauty professionals through our brands to look, feel, and be their true selves. We approach the product creation process by rigorously combining science, technology, and artistry to develop performance-led products, often distinguished by patented technology, a mark of the legendary Wella difference.

Guided by our company values and led by purpose to deliver positive impact on people, through our products and towards our planet and society, we deliver sustainable growth to all stakeholders. We proudly support the salon industry and the artists and stylists we serve across the 127 countries in which we operate. Each day, we impact a diverse community of more than 91 million beauty lovers and industry professionals, social influencers, ambassadors, followers, employees, customers, and suppliers across the globe. This is our Wella Family. Our belief to be better by doing better guides our business, and our environmental and social progress. We continually strive to improve our products, reduce our impact on the environment, and create a culture where all employees lead as owners invested in our shared success, ensuring Wella Company prospers for generations to come. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

[i] Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2022 Salon Hair Care Study for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

About Glamsquad

Since 2014, Glamsquad has eliminated bad hair days, chipped nails, and failed smokey eyes with a cutting edge digital platform that conveniently delivers a top-tier glam team directly to your doorstep–home, office or hotel suite. Available 365 days a year, our white-glove, on-demand beauty services include blowouts, hair styling, makeup, manicures and pedicures in NYC, LA, Miami, DC, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago and seasonally in the Hamptons, starting as early as 6 AM until 10 PM.

