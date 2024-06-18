Positron Corporation Announces Attrius® PET System Sale

Niagara Falls, NY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to welcome a prominent cardiovascular practice in Michigan as a new customer utilizing Positron’s Attrius® PET System and services. Positron will install the Attrius in Q4 2024 in accordance with the facility’s timeline.

Positron is the only company in the industry offering a dedicated PET scanner. The Attrius is a 2D quantitative PET scanner that is designed for nuclear cardiology, providing high-resolution images in tandem with robust blood flow data for analysis optimal for the latest in coronary flow reserve software, assisting the generation of accurate measurements of absolute blood flow and coronary flow reserve.

Positron’s new Attrius customer will take advantage of the Company’s Lease to Own Program which provides a complete package of an Attrius PET System and the full scope Clinical & Technical Services for one monthly price. Positron’s Lease to Own Program has zero upfront capital expenditure providing the most viable operational model for nuclear imaging practices seeking the PET modality.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, “We are pleased to be part of such an established practice and their expansion to include cardiac PET imaging with their current cardiac SPECT based practice. The Attrius PET is a tremendous tool for advanced cardiac studies and diagnostics. Our objectives are to provide our physicians and practices with the best in PET imaging, so that they in turn can provide the best care for their patients at the best value for their practice. Our clinical team provides expert training and clinical support necessary to assure that our customers receive the full benefits of the Attrius PET system, including data quantification and CFR applications. Positron’s Attrius dedicated PET system and services provides nuclear imaging practices the perfect solution through the marriage of high technology and cost-effective imaging solutions. Positron’s Lease to Own Program is an attractive solution for customers seeking cardiac PET imaging and will also open the modality to a broader potential user base. We look forward to providing many more customers customized packages that will enable them to add the Attrius dedicated PET and/or NeuSight PET-CT systems and clinical services to their practices.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

For more information please visit www.positron.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.