of Europe Eyewear and Optical Retailers Rankings and Profiles Directory 2024

The "Rankings and Profiles of Eyewear and Optical Retailers in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers all major optical retailers in Europe. The total number of optical retailers in the database grows because every day new retailer profiles are added.

The database contains all key information about international and national chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores and their banners. The focus is on the retailers in the European countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain etc. but also most other countries are included. The analyst is presently working on the completion and update of optical retailers.

Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retail companies, sectors and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Grandvision

Specsavers

Fielmann

Krys Group

Optic 2000

Alain Afflelou

Apollo Optik

Boots Opticians

Hartlauer

Salmoiraghi & Vigano

