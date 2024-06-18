Eastern Europe Construction Industry Report 2024-2028 - Rising Emphasis to Develop and Modernize Infrastructure to Drive Growth

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Eastern Europe construction market size will be evaluated at $809.2 billion in 2024. The construction market in the Eastern Europe region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2024-2028.



The rising emphasis to develop and modernize the regional infrastructure sector is expected to drive the market growth of the Eastern European construction market over the forecast period.



The Eastern Europe construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



Scope

Eastern European construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the Eastern European construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the Eastern European construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Eastern European construction market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Construction Outlook

2.1. All Construction

2.2. Commercial Construction

2.3. Energy and Utilities Construction

2.4. Industrial Construction

2.5. Infrastructure Construction

2.6. Institutional Construction

2.7. Residential Construction



Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level

3.1. Azerbaijan

3.1.1. Construction Market Overview

3.1.2. Key Industry Participants

3.2. Belarus

3.3. Bulgaria

3.4. Croatia

3.5. Czech Republic

3.6. Estonia

3.7. Hungary

3.8. Kazakhstan

3.9. Latvia

3.10. Lithuania

3.11. Poland

3.12. Romania

3.13. Russia

3.14. Slovakia

3.15. Slovenia

3.16. Turkey

3.17. Ukraine

3.18. Uzbekistan



Chapter 4 Eastern Europe Construction Regional Trends

4.1. Eastern Europe Construction Market Data

4.1.1. Azerbaijan Construction Market Data

4.1.2. Belarus Construction Market Data

4.1.3. Bulgaria Construction Market Data

4.1.4. Croatia Construction Market Data

4.1.5. Czech Republic Construction Market Data

4.1.6. Estonia Construction Market Data

4.1.7. Hungary Construction Market Data

4.1.8. Kazakhstan Construction Market Data

4.1.9. Latvia Construction Market Data

4.1.10. Lithuania Construction Market Data

4.1.11. Poland Construction Market Data

4.1.12. Romania Construction Market Data

4.1.13. Russia Construction Market Data

4.1.14. Slovakia Construction Market Data

4.1.15. Slovenia Construction Market Data

4.1.16. Turkey Construction Market Data

4.1.17. Ukraine Construction Market Data

4.1.18. Uzbekistan Construction Market Data



Chapter 5 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr3fpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.