OFFSITE, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Check Point Software to Enhance Enterprise Security Services

KENOSHA, Wis., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFFSITE, LLC, a managed technology infrastructure company (MSP, MSSP & Colo), is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered security platform company, to offer enhanced cybersecurity measures for its enterprise clients. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in OFFSITE’s commitment to providing enterprise-grade security protection for all clients.







“We’re excited to begin providing our customers and partners with Check Point Harmony SASE’s Zero Trust security tools and their advanced business grade VPN services. Our security teams have worked through the challenges posed by employees using personal VPN services to access their company networks, as this masks their employee traffic leaving it indistinguishable from that of malicious actors. With Harmony SASE, our OFFSITE security teams can resolve these problems and enforce ZeroTrust networking across their organizations.” - Joe Rickard, CEO

In 2023, Check Point acquired Perimeter 81 to help organizations accelerate the adoption of secure access across remote users, sites, cloud, data centers and all of the internet, while delivering the most secure and fastest SSE solution in the market. Perimeter 81’s technology has become Harmony SASE, which delivers 2x faster internet security, with full-mesh security access and optimized SD-WAN. Harmony SASE is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, which provides collaborative, consolidated and comprehensive cyber security to organizations of all sizes.

"As the open internet becomes the new corporate network, companies must require network and cybersecurity solutions that are easier to manage and a trusted network of service providers. We are thrilled to partner with OFFSITE to provide its customers with network and security solutions required to keep up with advanced cyber threats,” said Richard Farbman, Head of Channel Sales for Security Service Edge at Check Point.

About OFFSITE: OFFSITE has over 100 active clients, generally located in the Chicago to Milwaukee corridor. The company owns and operates a tier III datacenter in Kenosha, WI, with additional leased datacenters in Chicago and Denver. Beyond colocation, OFFSITE manages Azure, AWS & Google public cloud infrastructure for their clients. Services include a fully staffed 24/7/365 Operations Center (SOC & NOC) focused on managed cyber security, managed infrastructure, end-point user support. To learn more, visit us at OFF-SITE.com

