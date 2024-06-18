21Shares Announces the Hire of Federico Brokate, Highlighting the Firm’s Growth in the U.S. Market

Brokate will join 21Shares as Head of the U.S. Business as U.S. investors continue to express interest in and excitement for crypto-asset exchange traded funds (ETFs)

New York, June 18, 2024 – 21Shares US LLC ("21Shares"), an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Federico Brokate as VP, Head of U.S. Business to support the expansion of 21Shares’ U.S. market presence. The appointment of Mr. Brokate coincides with the continued growth of 21Shares’ U.S. business, which now includes a lineup of six total crypto-asset ETFs, over $3.2bn in assets under management and nearly 50 full-time employees.





Mr. Brokate most recently served as Director of America’s iShares Business Strategy for BlackRock where he developed and executed iShares’ overarching business strategy across 30 million+ global clients and 400+ products. In addition, Mr. Brokate created go-to-market strategies for new business verticals including BlackRock’s first consumer-focused business targeting the $14tn self-directed market. Notably, Mr. Brokate was responsible for go-to-market strategy for iShares’ Bitcoin ETF. Previously, Mr. Brokate held several roles at BlackRock, including Chief of Staff to the Head of Americas iShares and Latin America Business Strategy.





Commenting on today’s announcement, Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder and President of 21Shares, said: “Federico brings to 21Shares years of ETF industry experience across strategy, distribution, and product. We’re extremely excited by the growth trajectory of our U.S. business, and Federico’s expertise will be essential to our strategy and continued success in the U.S. market.”





“I’m thrilled to be joining 21Shares as Head of the U.S. Business at such a transformative time for the crypto-asset ETF market. I have long admired the 21Shares team for their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and making crypto investments accessible to all,” said Mr. Brokate. “As a crypto native firm with an extensive global track record managing crypto-asset ETPs, I am confident we can continue revolutionizing crypto investing by bridging the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance.”





The addition of Mr. Brokate comes at an exciting time for 21Shares in the U.S. market. After having an established presence in the U.S. since 2021, 21Shares made its formal entrance into the U.S. markets in November 2023 with the listing of five futures-based ETFs. In January 2024, 21Shares launched its spot Bitcoin ETF, and looks forward to continuing to expand its product lineup of physically-backed crypto asset ETFs in the market.





About 21Shares US LLC

21Shares US LLC serves as the sponsor to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. 21Shares US LLC is an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world’s leaders in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21Shares AG issues cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) outside the United States in a number of global markets. 21Shares AG’s ETPs are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also available to third parties. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com/en-US.





