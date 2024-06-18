Breezeline Is the First to Provide Fiber Internet in Salisbury, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet, TV and phone service provider in the U.S., has extended its fiber network into Massachusetts and is offering fiber internet to residential and business customers in the town of Salisbury.

Breezeline is the first provider in the community to offer fiber internet via advanced Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology. The technology provides a powerful online experience for users with exceptional download and upload speeds, which is ideal for video conferencing, distance learning, telemedicine and gaming.

“We are excited to offer fiber services and advanced connectivity solutions in Salisbury,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline, which has its U.S. headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts. “As the exclusive provider of FTTH technology in this market, we are pleased to bring this community not only a choice in providers but also the benefits of advanced fiber technology for a great connected experience.”

Breezeline will offer residential and business customers a full suite of services, including:

Fiber Internet with reliable, superfast speeds up to 1 Gbps.

with reliable, superfast speeds up to 1 Gbps. Whole-Home WiFi with expanded WiFi coverage, enhanced reliability and speed in every area of the home.

with expanded WiFi coverage, enhanced reliability and speed in every area of the home. Breezeline TV, a feature-rich, cloud-based TV experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs through a single, easy-to-use interface on TV and mobile devices in and outside the home.

a feature-rich, cloud-based TV experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs through a single, easy-to-use interface on TV and mobile devices in and outside the home. Business-Class Communications with internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, Hosted Voice, Mobile Backup, and advanced fiber services, including dedicated internet access and point-to-point.

with internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, Hosted Voice, Mobile Backup, and advanced fiber services, including dedicated internet access and point-to-point. Breezeline Mobile phone service featuring reliable, nationwide mobile coverage with unlimited talk & text and Unlimited and By-the-Gig data plans.

The activation of services in Salisbury continues Breezeline’s fiber expansion initiative, which began in 2021 when the company extended its facilities to more than 85,000 homes and businesses in multiple communities in New Hampshire (Somersworth, Dover, Madbury, Durham and Concord) and West Virginia (Morgantown, Granville, Westover, Star City, Brookhaven and Cheat Lake).

For more information, visit Breezeline.com.

Attachment