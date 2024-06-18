Manulife Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Technology Centers and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manulife Financial Corp. (Manulife) - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manulife offers insurance products and financial services. It operates under the Manulife brand across Canada, Europe, and Asia, and under the John Hancock brand in the US.

The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Manulife's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of various technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.



The company's reporting segments are Asia, Canada, US, Global Wealth and Asset Management (Global WAM), and Corporate and Other. The Asia reporting segment offers insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products across Asia. The Canada reporting segment offers insurance products, banking services and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Canada.

It also runs a variable annuity business. The Global WAM segment offers investment advice and innovative financial solutions to institutional, retirement, and retail customers around the world under the Manulife Investment Management (MIM) brand. The Corporate and Other segment comprises property and casualty reinsurance business, run-off reinsurance business, financing costs, and costs related to shareholder activities. In 2023, Asia was the largest segment in terms of core earnings.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, providing a clear understanding of Manulife's strategic direction and technological advancements. Additionally, the report includes details on Manulife's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and priorities in the technology sector.

Scope

Manulife has migrated its IT resources and applications, including its valuation system, to the Microsoft Azure cloud as part of its digital transformation initiative.

Manulife is leveraging several emerging technologies, including AI, cloud, healthtech, e-commerce, big data, and data Center among others to improve operational efficiency, increase employee productivity and improve the quality of customer service.

Manulife Bank, the banking division of Manulife, developed its AI-powered chatbot MAI in partnership with Kasisto, a US-based software development company.

