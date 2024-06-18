MadCap Software Bridges Silos of Corporate Content with Latest Product Offerings

Denver, CO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, is delivering on its vision to bridge silos of corporate content with today’s introduction of two new offerings: Publish to Syndicate in MadCap Flare 2024 and CCMS-Central Connector in MadCap IXIA CCMS 7.1.

Publish to Syndicate enables teams to collaborate on technical and learning content, as well as maximize content reuse. The new feature works by allowing users of MadCap Flare technical authoring software to seamlessly publish content directly to Xyleme Syndicate, an enterprise-level learning content management system (LCMS) within the MadCap Software product ecosystem.

CCMS-Central Connector serves as a bridge between structured content creation and cloud-based content management and delivery platforms. By connecting MadCap IXIA CCMS, an enterprise-class component content management system (CCMS), with the robust capabilities of MadCap Central, the integration tool streamlines workflows, enhances efficiency, and offers a unified destination for content delivery and management.

“At MadCap Software, we are on a mission to deliver end-to-end content management solutions that empower organizations to maximize ROI across the enterprise by breaking down content silos, fostering collaboration, and efficiently delivering content when and where it is needed,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “Our newest product offerings are the first milestones in delivering on this vision. With Publish to Syndicate in MadCap Flare 2024, we’re bringing together the worlds of technical and learning content, while CCMS-Central Connector unites our MadCap IXIA CCMS 7.1 and MadCap Central platforms for content hosting, delivery and management. Together, these capabilities represent a paradigm shift in content management, offering unparalleled efficiency, integration and flexibility.”

MadCap Flare 2024 Featuring Publish to Syndicate

The new Publish to Syndicate feature in MadCap Flare 2024 marks a significant step forward in transforming how instructional designers and technical authors collaborate and share content. By integrating technical documentation authored in MadCap Flare with the Xyleme Syndicate LCMS, organizations can now maximize their content reuse; facilitate collaboration between technical documentation and learning and development (L&D) teams; and enhance productivity, innovation and content consistency. Instructional designers and trainers in L&D departments can now easily incorporate existing technical content into training materials. And customers gain an enhanced experience through unified search across technical documents and L&D content.

Conversely, with access to the Xyleme Syndicate cloud-based content delivery platform, technical authors and users of MadCap Flare can obtain the benefits offered by the powerful LCMS platform:

Advanced search and content filtering . Robust search capabilities and content filtering in Xyleme Syndicate empower users to navigate through extensive content repositories and quickly find relevant information.

Robust search capabilities and content filtering in Xyleme Syndicate empower users to navigate through extensive content repositories and quickly find relevant information. APIs and headless content repository . Xyleme Syndicate offers a powerful set of APIs and headless content repository architecture that allow for seamless integration with other systems and applications, facilitating content reuse and distribution across various channels.

Xyleme Syndicate offers a powerful set of APIs and headless content repository architecture that allow for seamless integration with other systems and applications, facilitating content reuse and distribution across various channels. Role-based permissions and content governance . Xyleme Syndicate provides granular control over access permissions, ensuring that content is accessible only to authorized users. Additionally, features for output versioning and scheduled activation/deactivation dates facilitate content governance and lifecycle management.

Xyleme Syndicate provides granular control over access permissions, ensuring that content is accessible only to authorized users. Additionally, features for output versioning and scheduled activation/deactivation dates facilitate content governance and lifecycle management. Enhanced analytics . Xyleme Syndicate offers comprehensive analytics, tracking user interactions and content performance.

Xyleme Syndicate offers comprehensive analytics, tracking user interactions and content performance. Robust compliance support. The built-in learning record store (LRS) in Xyleme Syndicate facilitates compliance and governance by capturing learner data, assessments, and performance metrics.

MadCap IXIA CCMS Offering CCMS-Central Connector

MadCap IXIA CCMS, is an award-winning, end-to-end CCMS for producing and managing highly structured technical documentation that complies with the Darwin Information Type Architecture (DITA) standard. Using the new CCMS-Central Connector available with version 7.1, customers can now seamlessly integrate MadCap IXIA CCMS with MadCap Central to take advantage of its extensive capabilities for hosting, branding and publishing content, along with real-time content analytics. The result is the ability to streamline content delivery, enhance collaboration, and optimize workflow efficiency.

Other benefits of using CCMS-Central Connector to integrate MadCap IXIA CCMS with MadCap Central include:

Secure, flexible content hosting . Whether operating within the European Union or the United States, organizations can choose the geographical location that best suits their compliance and operational needs using MadCap Central’s secure servers, which comply with the Standards of Attestations Engagement No. 16, System and Organizations Controls Report 2, Type 2 (SSAE 16 SOC 2).

. Whether operating within the European Union or the United States, organizations can choose the geographical location that best suits their compliance and operational needs using MadCap Central’s secure servers, which comply with the Standards of Attestations Engagement No. 16, System and Organizations Controls Report 2, Type 2 (SSAE 16 SOC 2). Simplified branding. Using MadCap Central in conjunction with MadCap Flare, content creators can modify layouts, apply styles, and preview changes in real time, without the need for additional development efforts and resources. This reduces costs and ensures content resonates with the target audience while consistently reflecting the organization’s brand identity.

Using MadCap Central in conjunction with MadCap Flare, content creators can modify layouts, apply styles, and preview changes in real time, without the need for additional development efforts and resources. This reduces costs and ensures content resonates with the target audience while consistently reflecting the organization’s brand identity. Streamlined publishing . Publishing content from MadCap IXIA CCMS to MadCap Central is simple. Authors can simply configure output generators, synchronize templates, and utilize the what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) branding editor to customize outputs—all without extensive coding knowledge.

. Publishing content from MadCap IXIA CCMS to MadCap Central is simple. Authors can simply configure output generators, synchronize templates, and utilize the what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) branding editor to customize outputs—all without extensive coding knowledge. Advanced analytics and security. By leveraging MadCap Central's hosting capabilities and advanced analytics, organizations can gain valuable insights into content usage, personalize domain names, and mitigate security concerns. This holistic content management approach ensures seamless operations and enhances user experiences.

Availability and Pricing

Both MadCap Flare 2024 with Publish to Syndicate and MadCap IXIA CCMS 7.1 featuring CCMS-Central Connector are available today. Product pricing is based on team size and implementation. Visit MadCap Software at https://www.madcapsoftware.com, or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387 to learn more.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software has spent decades delivering solutions to help customers improve their content experiences and maximize their ROI. Customers come first, customization is simple, and teams are integrated. Today’s industry-leading solutions include the Madcap Central cloud-based content management platform, MadCap Flare desktop authoring software, MadCap IXIA CCMS enterprise-class DITA component content management system, and MadCap Xyleme learning content management system. These solutions are complemented by a range of services, including product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in Denver, with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Frankfurt and Tokyo, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more at www.madcapsoftware.com.

