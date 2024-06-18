Notification of major shareholding

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street A/S announces the below developments in the direct and indirect holdings of share capital and voting rights in Park Street A/S by Park Street Asset Management Ltd.

As part of the share buyback program announced on 28 February 2024, Park Street Asset Management Ltd decreased its direct and indirect shareholdings on 21 March 2024 from 6,722,484 A-shares and 42,183,080 B-shares corresponding to 85.54% of the total nominal share capital and the votes before the transaction to a total direct and indirect shareholding of 38,905,554 shares, divided into 6,722,484 A-shares owned directly by Park Street Asset Management Ltd, and 32,183,070 B-shares owned by its controlled company Park Street NordAc S.à.r.l. Consequently, as of 21 March 2024 the total controlled direct and indirect shareholdings corresponded to 68.05% of the total nominal share capital and the votes.

Further, as a result of the capital reduction adopted at the annual general meeting (see company announcement of 26 April 2024) and the corresponding cancellation of 15,120,450 treasury shares, which cancellation from Nasdaq's systems were finally concluded on 3 June 2024, the direct and indirect shareholdings of Park Street Asset Management Ltd. increased to 92.51% of the share capital and the votes due to Park Street A/S no longer holding any treasury shares and the corresponding changed breakdown of the voting rights and share capital.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03