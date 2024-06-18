The '2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races' Conclude in Success with Crowds of Locals and Visitors Cheering Athletes along Tsim Sha Tsui Harbourfront

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong, China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), concluded in success on 16 June. Crowds of spectators on the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront revelled in the festive atmosphere and cheered athletes across the finishing line while enjoying themselves with the refreshments available on site, passionately embracing the early summer. In addition, to extend the Dragon Boat festivity into the evenings, HKTB staged a drone show on the Wan Chai harbourfront on the day of the Dragon Boat Festival to offer holidaymakers a vibrant festival experience.



“Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” draw athletes from around the world

The “2024 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” featured 17 races with over 170 teams comprising over 4,000 athletes from 12 countries and regions. The athletes competed in thrilling races along the East Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront, cheered on by huge crowds.

Summer flavours, photo spots on Avenue of Stars and a drone show in Wan Chai light up festivities

Before the start of the Races, the Avenue of Stars in East Tsim Sha Tsui began hosting summer activities, including Summer Chill Food Lane and the LINE FRIENDS Hong Kong Summer Chill photo installations*. These offered visitors a delightful mixture of fun and refreshments. Photo booths with LINE FRIENDS characters let people capture the summer excitement on their phones.

HKTB also staged a dragon boat-themed drone show on 10 June, which attracted large crowds to the Wan Chai harbourfront.

* LINE FRIENDS Hong Kong Summer Chill is open to the public until 1 July.

