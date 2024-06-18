Breezeline Extends Fiber Internet to Homes in Centreville, Maryland

QUINCY, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet service, TV and phone provider in the U.S., has extended its fiber facilities to previously unserved homes in Centreville in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland.

The 20-mile fiber expansion initiative is being funded through a grant from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband’s “Connect Maryland” program, with additional contributions from Breezeline and the County. Under the Connect Maryland program, grants made to internet service providers cover 70% to 90% of the capital construction costs associated with providing service to unserved areas.

Through the expansion, residents will have access for the first time to Gigabit-speed internet via Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology. The FTTH technology provides a powerful online experience for users because of its high-capacity bandwidth, reliability, and exceptional download and upload speeds, which is ideal for data-intensive applications, including video conferencing, high-definition video streaming, and uploading large files.

“We are pleased to bring our cutting-edge fiber technology to the previously unserved areas of Tilghman Neck in partnership with Queen Anne’s County and the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband,” said Sean Brushett, vice president of customer and technical operations for Breezeline. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the fastest and most reliable internet service, 24/7/365 support, and a range of innovative services to deliver a great connected experience.”

Breezeline will offer a full suite of innovative services:

Fiber Internet with superfast speeds up to 1Gbps .

with superfast speeds up to 1Gbps Whole-Home WiFi with expanded WiFi coverage, enhanced reliability and speed in every corner of the home.

with expanded WiFi coverage, enhanced reliability and speed in every corner of the home. Breezeline TV seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Max, and Disney+ for viewing on TV and mobile devices inside and outside the home.

seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Max, and Disney+ for viewing on TV and mobile devices inside and outside the home. Breezeline Mobile phone service provides reliable, nationwide mobile coverage with unlimited talk & text and Unlimited and By-the-Gig data plans.

For more information, see breezeline.com.

