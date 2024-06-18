Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Consumer Markets Forecasts 2024-2025

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Markets of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan - Forecast for 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of the research is to assess the consumer markets of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. This includes evaluating development prospects, ranking retail chains, and providing a structured description of the largest trading companies.

The economies of Central Asia and the Caucasus showed an average growth of 4.8% in 2023. In 2024-2025, growth is projected to be 4.5-5%, provided that inflation slows down, which is significantly higher than the global average.

In 2023, after the peak of inflation in 2022, it began to slow down in all countries. At the end of the year, the highest inflation rate was observed in Kazakhstan at 9.8%, while Armenia recorded the lowest at 2%, with deflation in some months of the year. The weakening of the Russian ruble in 2023 amounted to almost 30%, which stimulated the import of goods to the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, making goods and services from the Russian Federation more affordable.

The key trend in 2023 was the recovery of consumer activity against the backdrop of the growing credit debt of the population. In retail trade, an increase in sales of a wide range of goods was recorded. All countries showed positive dynamics in trade activity, with the largest sales growth recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - 14.2% and 11.5%, respectively.

Purpose of the Research:

To trace the specifics of the development of consumer markets in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan over the past 5 years and to provide conclusions about trends and prospects in the future.

Recommended:

To increase the efficiency of interaction between suppliers and service companies with retail chains in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as to conduct competitive analysis and benchmarking.

Areas of use of the results of the Research: benchmarking, analysis of competitors and partners, marketing and strategic planning, development of an omnichannel strategy, search for customers and partners, preparation for negotiations with networks.

Study Time Frame: 2017-2023

Duration of the Study: February-May 2024

The report compares and analyzes the dynamics of the development of consumer markets in the following countries:

Kyrgyz Republic

Armenia

Republic of Azerbaijan

Republic of Belarus

Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan

Key Highlights:

Macroeconomic Indicators

Consumer Market

Financial Condition Of Households

Assortment Structure Of Network Stores

Retail And Promising Formats

Business Profiles Of Leading Retailers

Key Topics Covered:

Part I. Macroeconomics and the Consumer Market

1.1. Key Economic Indicators

1.2. Comparative Characteristics of Countries

1.3. Demographics in Countries

1.4. Population Incomes in Countries

1.5. Consumer Inflation in Countries

1.6. Volume of Construction Work in Countries

1.7. Commissioning of Residential Buildings in Countries

1.8. Consumer Market and Retail Trade Turnover

1.9. Turnover of Public Catering

1.10. Availability of Retail Facilities in Capitals

1.11. Assortment Structure of Network Stores FMCG by Countries

1.12. Self-Sufficiency in Food Products

Part II. Consumer Markets of Countries

2.1. Current State of Retail Trade

2.2. Retail Trade by Regions

2.3. Market Regulation and Key Events

Part III. Company Rankings and Business Profiles by Countries

3.1. TOP-10 Food Retail Chains

3.2. FMCG Market Trends and Consumer Strategies

3.3. TOP-10 Non-Food Retail Chains

3.4. Business Profiles of Major Retail Chains

Part IV. Prospects for the Development of Consumer Markets in Countries

