Advanced Understanding and Drafting Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Training Course

This intensive one-day oil and gas industry training course will bring you up to date on current practice and developments, and ensure you understand the implications of the contracts you are working with.

The oil and gas industry is fast-moving and complex, and the legal and regulatory framework of upstream oil industry contracts is constantly changing. It's critical that all lawyers, commercial and contracts managers working in this sector are up-to-speed with latest contractual developments and their implications.

This training course focuses on general contract terms - terms which are common to all types of agreements and have an enormous impact - including contractual liabilities and indemnities and hold harmless clauses, dispute resolution clauses, contractual guarantees and warranties, risk identification and allocation, general obligations of the parties, and jurisdictional issues.

Why you should attend

By attending this course you will:

Understand the mindset of the English Judiciary in relation to these complex contracts

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Procurement managers

Contract managers

Contract analysts

Contract engineers representing international petroleum companies

Contractors and sub-contractors to the petroleum industry together with host governments

Key Topics Covered:

This course runs from 13:30-17:00

Introduction

Overview of the course

Drafting contracts and interpreting contracts

Contracts set out the mutual promises of the parties

Understanding the mindset of the English Judiciary

Principles of interpretation

Drafting to withstand judicial scrutiny

Express terms and implied terms

How to set out what you want

Beware the potential consequences of the implied term!

Risk allocation - part 1: Liquidated damages and penalty clauses

Liquidated damages - definition and drafting

Delay liquidated damages and performance liquidated damages

Performance guarantees

Key performance clauses

Risk allocation - part 2: Indemnity and hold harmless clauses

Indemnity - why the need?

Distinction between indemnity clauses and exclusion clauses and limitation of liability clauses

Distinction between indemnity and guarantee

Simple indemnity and mutual indemnity

Importance of drafting - judicial suspicion

UKCS Mutual Hold Harmless Regime

Contracting with Governments

Host government rights and obligations

Political risks

Sovereign immunity

Stabilization clauses in international petroleum contracts

Bilateral and multilateral investment treaties

The importance and implications of international arbitration clauses Assistance, consents Local content requirements



Dealing with disputes in oil and gas contracts

Choice of method

Litigation

Arbitration

Mediation

Expert determinations

Specific problems encountered when working within different jurisdictions

Applicable laws

Host government petroleum regimes

Host government contracts

International practice

Anti-corruption regulations

Changes in law

Final questions

Speakers:



Scott Styles

University of Aberdeen Law School



Scott C. Styles is senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen Law School. He is Assistant Editor of Daintith and Willoughby, the leading book on UK oil and gas law. He has many years experience of teaching and researching oil and gas law, with a particular focus on regulatory matters and contracting.



