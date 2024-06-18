Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry Training Course (London, United Kingdom - July 8-9, 2024)

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique and highly interactive two-day programme looks at all stages of the contracting process and aims to deliver applied training through a balanced blend of practical learning. The presenters will use a mixture of practical exercises and cases from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure you leave the seminar with the knowledge and skills to perfect all stages of the contracting process.

In such a highly regulated industry and in these turbulent and uncertain times, understanding the key challenges of negotiating and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level are complex topics. They can be difficult for even the most well-equipped in-house lawyer and most often it is not the lawyer in the driving seat.

Commercial managers from all areas of the pharmaceutical industry are leading negotiations and drafting and managing key contracts on a daily basis. It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within current laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes.

This programme will:

Deliver an in-depth examination of intellectual property issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements

Benefits of attending

Update your practical skills when drafting effective licensing and collaboration agreements

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from R&D, clinical, regulatory, commercial, sales and marketing, manufacturing, distribution and purchasing functions, including:

In-house counsel

Commercial and contract managers

Business development managers

Purchasing and procurement personnel

Heads of legal departments

Legal advisers

Patent, IP, trade marks or licensing counsel

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Understanding licensing and collaboration agreements

Precontractual documents and the role of the term sheet

Scope of the licence

The interplay of key commercial terms, including:

governance and dispute resolution

performance obligations and termination rights

financial terms

Boilerplate clauses, including law and jurisdiction

Workshop: Understanding licensing and collaboration agreements

The Unitary Patent and the Unified Patent Court

Latest developments

Implications for the pharmaceutical industry

Third-party IP rights - freedom-to-operate searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements

Evaluating your freedom to operate

Different approaches to infringement in Europe

Assessment of injunction risk

Mitigating risk and pre-launch patent strategies more generally

Strategies for obtaining freedom to operate including via licensing

Freedom-to-operate warranties and indemnities

Payments and royalty stacking

Enforcement against infringers

No-challenge clauses

Benefits of recording your licence

Supplementary protection certificates (SPCs) - securing the full commercial potential of your product

What are SPCs?

What are the implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements?

The duration of the SPC

What does the SPC cover?

Combination products

Basic patents and basic follow-on SPCs

Leveraging the full commercial value of your property

Understanding and drafting R&D agreements

The scope and purpose of R&D agreements

Key terms and conditions

Limitations of experimental use defence to patent infringement

The 'Euro Bolar' defence: Article 10(6) Directive 2001/83/EC explained

The varying scope of the 'Euro Bolar' defence across the EU and how it has been implemented in UK law

Day 2

Medicines regulations using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations

An introduction to regulatory law

Brief contrast of differing regulatory regimes: medicines/ devices

Milestones in approving medicines

Using regulatory processes and milestones in defining contractual obligations

Common pitfalls and hot spots

Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements

Introduction to clinical trials

Outline of principal EU and UK legislation

Horizon scanning: preparing for regulatory change

Structuring clinical trial agreements

Engaging CROs

Key agreement terms and obligations

Liability, indemnities and insurance

Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements

The importance of the GMP audit

Issues with technology transfer

Apportionment of risk and reward

Secondary sources of supply

Building a supply chain

Other key issues

Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements

Introduction to the agreements

Scoping the deal

Preparing for contingencies and termination

Key characteristics of the distribution relationship

Key terms - scope of rights and responsibilities, restrictions, minimum purchase requirements, territory

Key issues in material transfer agreements

The purpose of the agreement

The scope of the agreement

Key terms and conditions

Key issues to be aware of

Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules

Article 101 TFEU and 102 TFEU: restrictive agreements and practices and abuse of dominance in pharmaceutical markets

The December 2010 Horizontal Cooperation Guidelines

The Jan 2011 R&D Block Exemption - strategy for early joint research

The Technology Transfer Block Exemption - dos and don'ts for licensing in and out

The Vertical Agreements Block Exemption and Vertical Restraints Guidelines - designing distribution models in the EU

Specialisation Agreements Block Exemption

Implications of Brexit

Practical workshop: Current competition law issues

Reduced and exclusive distribution agreements

Licensing in and out The new technology transfer exemption

Quota schemes and other devices for protecting domestic needs

Discount schemes for dominant companies

