Community Financial System, Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 6, 2024

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Financial System, Inc. ("the Company") (NYSE: CBU) announced today that it will host an in-person and virtual Investor Day on Friday, September 6, 2024, starting at 8:00 AM ET at the New York Stock Exchange conference facilities. The senior leadership team will provide insights into the company’s strategies, performance, and future outlook. The event will feature discussions on each line of business—Banking, Employee Benefit Services, Insurance Services, and Wealth Management—followed by a question-and-answer session.



Presenters will include:

Dimitar Karaivanov – President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Sutaris – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Levy – Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

Paul Neveu – Chief Executive Officer, BPAS

Pierre Morrisseau – Chief Executive Officer, OneGroup

Michael Cerminaro – President and CEO, Community Bank Wealth Management

Daniel Bailey – Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer



Attendance at the live event is by invitation only and requires advance registration. However, the company invites all interested participants to access the live webcast, which will include video, audio, and presentation slides, at https://communityfinancialsystem.com/investor-services/event-calendar/default.aspx . Virtual attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session. Following the conclusion of the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the 'News & Presentations' section of the company website until September 5, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph E. Sutaris

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Office: (315) 445-7396

For registration inquiries, please contact:

Zack Mukewa

Investor Relations

Email: CBU@lambert.com

About Community Financial System, Inc.

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines – banking, employee benefit services, insurance services and wealth management. Its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., is among the country’s 100 largest banking institutions with over $15 billion in assets and operates approximately 200 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration, and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. The Company’s OneGroup NY, Inc. subsidiary is a top 75 U.S. insurance agency. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Wealth Management operating unit. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about the Company visit www.cbna.com or www.communityfinancialsystem.com.