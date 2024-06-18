Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance in the EU Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 26-27, 2024 and On-Demand)

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day event has been designed to provide an essential overview of veterinary pharmacovigilance and will offer practical guidance and basic training for all those working in drug safety in the EU.

Our experienced trainer will clarify roles and responsibilities, explain commonly used terminology and take participants through all the key aspects of this complex subject. There will be plenty of time for interaction and questions and answers to enable participants to get a good understanding of the issues involved. The use of industry case studies will demonstrate real-life scenarios to help embed learning.

Benefits of attending:

Certifications

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The course will be beneficial to those new to veterinary pharmacovigilance, support staff and experienced personnel who require a better understanding of drug safety in their current role. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, together with regulatory affairs and personnel from registration departments, will also find this seminar useful.

Agenda:

What is pharmacovigilance?

Beneficial and harmful effects of veterinary medicinal products

Key definitions

The current regulatory framework and its global impact

Overview of European regulatory framework, the EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for global environment - link to VICH

Practical applications of definitions

Role of the MAH

Role of the NCA/EMA

Role of the QPPV

Adverse event reporting

Definitions

Impact of VICH guidelines

Expedited vs periodic

How to handle animal SARs

Handling human SARs

Understanding the wider scope of pharmacovigilance

Causality assessment

The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events

Strategies for follow-up

Pharmacovigilance case studies

Electronic communication in pharmacovigilance

Reporting in EV Vet

VEDDRA

Minimising the impact of data with errors

Consistent assessment and coding

Clinical trial AE reporting requirements

Post-authorisation safety studies

Phase IV studies

Literature searches

Peer-reviewed worldwide literature

Local journals and magazines

PSURs

VMD (UK), VDD (Canada) and APVMA (Australia) requirements

Format and content of the PSUR

Analysis of data

Incidence calculation

Compliance and the PSUR

Practical workshop on PSURs

Speakers:



Declan O'Rourke

Director

Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland



Declan O'Rourke has over 20 years' experience in industry where he has held technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles.



He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He now directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland specialising in pharmacovigilance and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance.



He is Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of British Cattle Veterinary Association.



