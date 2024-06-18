Russia and the Eurasian Union Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 24-27, 2024/On-Demand)

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical markets in Russia, the Eurasian Union, and the CIS are of growing commercial importance and companies looking to take advantage of the opportunities available need to be fully up to date with the evolving regulatory landscape, including the potential for market access offered by the latest legislation.

This interactive course will guide you through national procedures as well as exploring the implications of and updates on the Eurasian Union regulation.

The focus of the programme is to offer practical advice in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval in these countries and you will get the full benefit of our trainer's experience and expertise in the region.

Understand the competitive landscape of the growing markets in the CIS region

Discover the essential information on the latest regulations and registration procedures in the Eurasian Customs Union

Discuss national requirements and guidance for drug approval in the core CIS markets of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine and Azerbaijan

Develop your CIS regional submission plan and place it within your global regulatory strategy

Gain practical advice from an industry expert working in the CIS region

Give you the full background to the CIS pharmaceutical market

Ensure that you understand all the implications of the latest regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures

Update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and regulatory compliance in this region. The seminar will be useful either as an introductory or refresher course.

CIS - regional regulatory overview

CIS and Russia Market Overview

Market protection policies

CIS and Russia in regional and international Regulatory Harmonisation

Common regional requirements in CIS

Administrative data, translations, normative documents, samples, labelling, etc

Eurasian economic area

Countries current members of EAEU and EAEU Official bodies

History of EUAE, scope of products, available experience

Terms of transition period for medicines

Eurasian Regulations for Medicines

Overview of EAEU regulatory framework

Registration Procedures and Application Process

EAEU submission documents and data requirements

GMP inspections

PhV requirements

Registration of Medicine in Russia

Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing the registration process

Clinical trials

National Regulatory Procedures in Russia

Application dossier and data requirements

Post approval life cycle maintenance applications

Safety reporting and market surveillance

Price and reimbursement

Patent data protection

Registration in other EAEU countries

Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kirgizstan

Registration in other CIS countries

EU sphere of influence: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia

National procedures: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan

Workshop - CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

Anna Harrington-Morozova

Scientific and Regulatory Director

Regem Consulting Ltd



Anna Harrington-Morozova is a regulatory, drug development and external relations professional with over 20 years' experience gained in regulatory authority, academia, clinical and industry environment. Anna graduated in Russia as a pharmacist. After working in the Russian Ministry of Health and the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Moscow Medical University Anna held regulatory and external relation positions in the pharmaceutical industry and CROs in Russia and the UK, including senior regulatory affairs posts in GSK, EISAI, ICON and PRA.

Anna currently acts as a Scientific and Regulatory Director at Regem Consulting Ltd - a regulatory and drug development consultancy with a focus on global regulatory and drug development strategies, advocacy and registrations in emerging markets.



