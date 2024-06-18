BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE - DO), PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - PWSC), SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGRP), WalkMe Ltd. (Nasdaq - WKME)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE - DO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond will be acquired by Noble Corporation plc (“Noble”) (CSE - NOBLE) (NYSE - NE). Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 shares of Noble, plus cash consideration of $5.65 per share for each share of Diamond stock. Upon closing, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble’s outstanding shares. The investigation concerns whether the Diamond Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Noble is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-nyse/.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - PWSC)

Under the terms of the agreement, PowerSchool will be acquired by Bain Capital for $22.80 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The transaction is valued at $5.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PowerSchool Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bain Capital is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/powerschool-holdings-inc-nyse-pwsc/.

SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGRP)

Under the terms of the agreement, SPAR Group will be acquired by Highwire Capital (“Highwire”) for $2.50 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the SPAR Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Highwire is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $3.12 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spar-group-inc-nasdaq-sgrp/.

WalkMe Ltd. (Nasdaq - WKME)

Under the terms of the agreement, WalkMe will be acquired by SAP SE (NYSE - SAP) for $14.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the WalkMe Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether SAP is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/walkme-ltd-nasdaq-wkme/.

