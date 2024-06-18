Global B2B Payments Market Report 2024-2028: Total B2B Transaction Value to Increase from $83 Trillion in 2024 to Reach $124 Trillion in 2028

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Payments - Global Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2B Payments research suite provides detailed insightful analysis of this dynamic market; allowing stakeholders from payment service providers, financial institutions, and businesses to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



The suite includes access to data that maps the growth and changes within the B2B payments market, an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 19 market leaders in the B2B payments space via the Competitor Leaderboard model.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing payment service providers and financial institutions to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and growing market.



Key Statistics

$83 trillion - Total B2B transaction value in 2024

$124 trillion - Total B2B transaction value in 2028

40% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: A breakdown of the B2B payments market by its component segments, with insight into the relative challenges of domestic and cross-border payments. It also examines in detail a range of payment types. Value-added services are analysed; assessing their place in the market and what businesses are looking for from these services. The research examines key emerging technologies in the B2B payments market, how they are used in the market, and how they will affect the market in the future. A Country Readiness Index is also included; assessing growth prospects for B2B payments across 60 key countries.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key findings and opportunities within the B2B payments market; accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecast: Forecast for the number and value of B2B payments, split by domestic and cross-border. This is further split by payment channel and by business size.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key players capability and capacity assessment for 19 B2B payments vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring B2B payments market size for major players in the B2B payments industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in an exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

