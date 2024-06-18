Signal Detection and Regulatory Expectations Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 1-2, 2024/On-Demand)

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signal Detection and Regulatory Expectations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide a detailed overview of all aspects of safety reviews and signal detection within a company and will cover signal evaluation for both innovator and generic products under the updated Module IX (and addendum) signal management and the links to RMP/REMs; Benefit-Risk determinations and quantitative signal assessments.

Increasingly, the most common critical findings in regulatory inspections are being given for signal detection and signal management - so the need to identify potential signals and risks in patients has never been greater. The protection of patients through robust and clear methodologies for signal detection amidst the ever-increasing regulations requires companies to have trained and competent staff to perform such activities.

Benefits of attending:

Clarify the EU/FDA regulatory requirements for signal detection

Data sources to be used in signal detection

Learn to understand the EudraVigilance quantitative signal tool utilising the EVDAS functionalities and outputs

Understand the safety review cycle and the safety review meeting and process

Discuss safety communication - the CCSI/SCSI and labelling

Processes for urgent safety restrictions

Gain a better understanding of risk-benefit analysis - benefit-risk assessments and benefit-risk outcomes

Understand the influence of signals on RMPs/REMs and PASS

Practical examples and scenarios for delegates to consider and work on

Certifications

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of interest to all those working in drug safety/pharmacovigilance as well as regulatory personnel responsible for amending the labelling for products and for the production of the CCSI/DCSI.

Key Topics Covered:

An introduction to safety signals

History of safety signals

The nature of safety signals

The definition of safety signals

Safety sources for signal detection

Causality and signal detection

Causality assessments for signal review

Data quality in safety assessments

Causality versus incidence (DMEs and IMEs)

Generic and innovator products

The safety review meeting and process

Setting up a safety review

Risk determinations for safety review signal trackers

Information and templates

Logistical safety and product safety

Information from safety reviews

Safety assessments life cycle

Pre-clinical safety

Clinical safety

Class-related safety issues

Post-marketing safety

Product suspensions/withdrawals

The regulatory requirements for signal detection - Module IX

The frequency of safety reviews (risk assessment)

The EU and US signal detection requirements

Signal detection and benefit-risk assessments

The regulators and signals

The signal review cycle

Safety profiling

Signal detection, validation, confirmation

Analysis and prioritisation, assessment

Recommendation for action

Quantitative and qualitative signal detections

Standard MedDRA queries (SMQs) and signal detection

ICSRs and case quality

Follow-up methodology and regulatory requirements

Events of special interest

Signals and their discussion

Signals and DSURs

Signals and PSURs/PBRERs

Signals and risk management plans/REMs and minimisation

Signals and labelling

Safety communication

The CCSI/DCSI and labelling

Triaging for safety amendments

Emerging safety issues

Urgent safety restrictions

Product suspension and withdrawal

Quantitative signal analysis

Signal detection methodologies

Background - why quantitative signal detection?

Measures of disproportionality (PRR, ROR, MGPS, BCPNN)

Regulatory and industry activity (including EudraVigilance)

EVDAS and the EU

The PRAC and signals

The EVDAS system

Signals arising from EVDAS

Risk-benefit analysis

Calculating the extent of benefit by indication

Identifying significant product risks

Benefit-risk assessments

Benefit-risk outcomes

Speakers:



Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.



Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.



The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.



