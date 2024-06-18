Global Drug Device Combination Products Market 2024-2030: Trends and Growth Opportunities for Transdermal Patches, Infusion Pumps, Inhalers, and Drug Eluting Stents

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Device Combination Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Transdermal Patches, Infusion Pumps, Inhalers, Drug Eluting Stents), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug device combination products market is expected to reach USD 251.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes associated with it is the high impact-rendering driver of this market. These devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduce treatment duration in a majority of surgical procedures. Growing demand is also a consequence of minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, improved safety, better efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay rendered by these devices.



Increasing presence of regulatory healthcare authorities enforcing clearly defined protocols for premarket authorizations is anticipated to support manufacturers in gaining approvals for their products. Recently, the U.S. FDA incorporated the lean management process mapping approach to build a more cohesive, streamlined, systematic, and collaborative system for the review of the aforementioned products. Safety guidelines and recommendations issued by these authorities are presumed to increase the adoption of these products in future and boost overall growth during the forecast period.



Severe side effects and drug interactions associated with therapeutics owing to drug absorption by unintended sites in the body are anticipated to induce need for targeted therapy, thereby propelling demand for drug-device combinations. For instance, consistent administration of Levodopa results in long-term complications such as motor fluctuations, dyskinesias, severe metabolic changes, and neurotoxic effects. These aforementioned factors drive the clinical urgency to incorporate alternatives based on targeted therapy, as in case of drug-device combination products.





Drug Device Combination Products Market Report Highlights

Transdermal patch held the dominant share by product in 2023 owing to increasing demand for self-administration of drugs in diseases requiring long-term treatment

North America held the largest share of over 41.31% in 2023 in terms of region owing to extensive new product development activities conducted by prominent players across this region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the coming years owing to increasing healthcare spending and rising awareness levels of physicians pertaining to benefits of these products

Key market players are engaged in various strategies such as new product launch and distribution agreements to gain market penetration

High operational cost, stringent regulatory framework, and capital requirement keep entry barriers at a higher level, owing to which, threat of new entrants is expected to be low

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $138.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $251.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

