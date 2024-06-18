Global EV Charging & Batteries Market Report 2024-2029 with Competitor Leaderboard of Key Player Capability and Capacity Assessment for 15 EV Battery Vendors and 15 EV Charging Vendors

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EV Charging & Batteries Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging & Batteries research provides detailed analysis of the EV market; allowing EV battery pack manufacturers, charging hardware and service providers, and EV OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to gain an understanding of key trends, potential growth opportunities, and the competitive environment.



The research suite includes access to data mapping the adoption of EVs and the future growth of the EV market. The detailed study reveals the latest opportunities and trends within the market, and an insightful document containing an extensive analysis of 15 EV battery manufacturers and 15 EV charging hardware and service providers within the space.



These elements provide an effective tool for understanding this evolving market; allowing EV battery manufacturers and charging hardware providers to set out their future strategies. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for gauging the future of this complex market.



Key Statistics

$163bn - Total EV charging market value in 2024

$652bn - Total EV charging market value in 2029

300% - 2024 to 2029 EV charging market growth

2024-2029 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the EV market, addressing these challenges posed by the evolving nature of EVs, technological advancements, consumer barriers to EV adoption, such as battery capacity and rising electricity costs, and analysis of multiple EV use cases. The EV market share research also includes a Country Readiness Index; analysing the current development and growth of the EV market in 60 countries, as well as providing a future outlook.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the EV charging & batteries market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for EV charging & battery vendors.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into EV charging & battery providers includes forecasts for total revenue to be generated by EV batteries and charging hardware and services, as well as EVs, split by consumer and commercial vehicles.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 15 EV battery vendors and 15 EV charging vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring market size for major players in the EV industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in the exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

