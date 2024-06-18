National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Report 2024 - NWSL League Sponsorship Linked to $25.5 Million Revenue in 2024

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Profile of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NWSL has only been running since 2013 but has been growing at a fast pace. Women's sport in general is benefitting from greater commercial and fan interest and the NWSL is no different. Despite the decline in the stature of the national women's soccer team, the NWSL remains the biggest league in women's soccer and home to the best players in the world. The report explores all commercial revenue streams to see how the rise in popularity has translated into financial strength.

The report explores the highest professional league in women's soccer in the United States. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of the league, as well as that of the 14 competing teams, breaking down the major deals in greater detail. Further analysis looks at the media landscape of the league, ticketing, attendances and social media figures of the biggest names in the competition.



Domestic media rights deals are worth $60 million this season, kickstarting a new media rights cycle. The NWSL league sponsorship linked to $25.5 million revenue in 2024. NWSL league and clubs have enjoyed a strong year-on-year increase to their social media followings from the 2023 season.

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the North American soccer league heading into the 2024 season. It offers a key insight into the main commercial landscape of women's soccer in the region, with continued context of how it compares against many of the other leading sports leagues in the region and the world.

The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the fastest growing sports markets globally. It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights linked to the league and its 14 teams and highlights which brands are getting involved with it.

